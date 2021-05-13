CROWD OF 200 AT SENTUL DEFY COPS, THROW A FIREWORK AT THEM WHEN ORDERED TO DISPERSE

PETALING JAYA: A group of policemen had fireworks thrown at them while trying to disperse a crowd that had gathered at the Sri Perak apartment complex in Sentul early this morning.

Sentul district police chief Beh Eng Lai said the police received information of fireworks being lit in the open at the location around 12.50am.

“Upon arrival, we found 200 individuals, believed to be residents of the apartment, gathering in the area and who were playing fireworks.

“The situation became very tense when police presence was noticed by the crowd,” he said.

Beh said the policemen on duty warned the public to stop playing with the fireworks but were ignored.

“While the police were dispersing the crowd, suddenly a loud explosion occurred after a firework was thrown and almost hit one policeman.

“It is believed that the explosion was caused by the fireworks which had been deliberately thrown at the police. After the explosion, the crowd immediately dispersed,” he said.

However, Beh said no injuries were reported and the situation at the scene was successfully controlled by the police.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 3 (5) of the Minor Offenses Act for criminal intimidation and prohibition on the installation of fireworks which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both.

Beh advised the public to always abide by the law and maintain the well-being and harmony in Kuala Lumpur.

He added strict action based on existing laws would be taken against individuals who violated these laws.

“The police have not detained anyone yet but are looking for the suspects involved.”

“People who have any information related to the incident can contact the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482206.”

