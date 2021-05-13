4,855 NEW COVID-19 CASES – EVEN AS MOTORISTS DESPERATE TO GO HOME FOR RAYA DESTROY ROAD BARRIERS TO GATE-CRASH INTERSTATE LINES

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,855 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
In a Facebook post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 458,077.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,783. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 521 cases, Johor (467), Sarawak (395), Penang (395), Kelantan (339), Perak (302) and Kedah (193). FMT
We know what you did this Raya, say cops in message to vandals
BUKIT GANTANG: The police have identified the individuals who are believed to have damaged the road barrier cones that were placed at the intersection of Jalan Simpang Halt to Jalan Perusahaan Kamunting Raya in Taiping to curb inter-district travel on Monday.
Taiping district police chief Osman Mamat said preliminary investigations revealed that five water-filled cones were smashed at night at the Taiping-Matang sub-district border area.
The damaged cones were found by a police personnel the next morning.
“The act of vandalising public property is an offence and suspects can be charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,” he said when met by reporters during a check at the Changkat Jering toll plaza near here this afternoon.
Osman said the road barrier cones were placed on the road after the May 7 to 20 movement control order was declared in Taiping.
Meanwhile, he said police will conduct a special operation to track individuals who cross state borders without permission for the Hari Raya celebrations.
He said a special team was formed to conduct checks at the toll plaza and train station in Taiping to ensure there were no attempts to cross state borders. FMT
Health DG raises battle cry against Covid-19
PUTRAJAYA: “The war is still on and health ministry (MoH) personnel are the last line of defence to break the Covid-19 chain of infection. Let’s battle on and give it our best shot to free the country from this pandemic.”
This was the clarion call made by health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah today when he visited ministry personnel at Hospital Putrajaya on the first day of Aidilfitri.
It is routine for Noor Hisham to go on Hari Raya rounds to cheer up healthcare personnel and show his support for frontliners.
“The healthcare personnel have been battling for a long time, almost 16 months. Most of us are mentally and physically tired, but if we do not help to break the chain of infection, many in the community will be infected,” he told reporters after his visit.
He said the ministry was prepared to face the latest wave of the pandemic, which has seen a surge in cases and the emergence of new variants.
He reminded the people to stay at home if they have no important matters to attend to outside and to always abide by the SOPs.
Dressed in light grey baju Melayu, Noor Hisham spent about 30 minutes at the hospital.
An assistant medical officer at the hospital, Mohamad Zahir Omar, 27, said he was sad at not being able to celebrate Hari Raya in his hometown but was grateful for the opportunity to serve the country and the people on this auspicious day.
Matron Kamsiyah Krosnin said she had worked on seven consecutive Hari Raya but took it as a call of duty. FMT