4,855 NEW COVID-19 CASES – EVEN AS MOTORISTS DESPERATE TO GO HOME FOR RAYA DESTROY ROAD BARRIERS TO GATE-CRASH INTERSTATE LINES

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,855 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 458,077.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,783. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 521 cases, Johor (467), Sarawak (395), Penang (395), Kelantan (339), Perak (302) and Kedah (193). FMT

We know what you did this Raya, say cops in message to vandals

BUKIT GANTANG: The police have identified the individuals who are believed to have damaged the road barrier cones that were placed at the intersection of Jalan Simpang Halt to Jalan Perusahaan Kamunting Raya in Taiping to curb inter-district travel on Monday. Taiping district police chief Osman Mamat said preliminary investigations revealed that five water-filled cones were smashed at night at the Taiping-Matang sub-district border area. The damaged cones were found by a police personnel the next morning. “The act of vandalising public property is an offence and suspects can be charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,” he said when met by reporters during a check at the Changkat Jering toll plaza near here this afternoon. Osman said the road barrier cones were placed on the road after the May 7 to 20 movement control order was declared in Taiping. Meanwhile, he said police will conduct a special operation to track individuals who cross state borders without permission for the Hari Raya celebrations. He said a special team was formed to conduct checks at the toll plaza and train station in Taiping to ensure there were no attempts to cross state borders. FMT

