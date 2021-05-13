CITING ‘FORCED LABOUR’ – U.S. SEIZES ANOTHER TOP GLOVE SHIPMENT WORTH RM2.85MIL

PETALING JAYA: The US has seized 4.68 million latex gloves worth US$690,000 (RM2.85 million) made by a subsidiary of Top Glove Corp Bhd at one of its ports in Missouri, following a tip-off that they were made by forced labour.

This follows a similar seizure of 3.97 million gloves worth US$518,000 (RM2.13 million) at Cleveland, Ohio, early this month.

In a statement yesterday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the latest consignment was seized after an inspection at the Port of Kansas City.

Port director Steven Ellis said the CBP will not tolerate any forced labour in its US supply chains.

The agency’s order to seize all Top Glove’s products began on March 29, after it said it had found “sufficient information” to believe the world’s largest glove manufacturer uses forced labour in its production.

It said evidence of multiple forced labour indicators included debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and retention of employee identity documents.

In July last year, CBP slapped a withhold release order (WRO) on all products by Top Glove entering the US.

Top Glove, however, said it had resolved all 11 International Labour Organization (ILO) indicators of forced labour – verified by an independent consultant – and was reaching out to the US authorities to iron out the matter.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

