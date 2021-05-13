PBS WELCOMES SHAFIE’S ‘NICE GESTURE’, OPEN TO POLITICAL CO-OPERATIONS – TELLS GRS TO BE ‘POSITIVE’ ABOUT ‘POLITICAL FRIENDSHIP’ WITH WARISAN

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is open to political cooperation with any Sabah-based party, including from the opposition, for the sake of Sabahans, says its president Maximus Ongkili.

Ongkili, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said PBS always welcomed political allies who shared the party’s political aspirations to make Sabah better for its people.

He said this included a commitment to multi-ethnic politics, multiculturalism, state rights, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, principled political conduct, forming an anti-party-hopping law, protecting and defending the state’s security, and ensuring economic progress.

“Therefore, we take note of the political gesture by Parti Warisan Sabah president Mohd Shafie Apdal to cooperate and work together for the good of all Sabahans,” he said in a statement last night.

On Tuesday (May 11), Shafie said Warisan was open to cooperation with PBS and national parties in Peninsular Malaysia to build a better nation for the people, and that he is willing to work with PBS because it is a local party that has a history in the state, and he personally knew the party leaders, especially Ongkili.

Ongkili said as a member of the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, PBS hoped other component parties in the Sabah state government viewed Warisan’s gesture of cooperation positively.

He said PBS enjoyed a good working relationship with Bersatu both through GRS as well as in Perikatan Nasional (PN), while also being able to serve the rakyat in Sabah and nationally through the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor.

“I hope the nice gesture of political cooperation from Warisan and PBS’ response for political friendship on behalf of GRS can improve political stability and socio-economic development in Sabah, ensuring a safer Sabah, especially from illegal immigration.

“For PBS, strategic interest must also be taken into account… we also should welcome political cooperation for the sake of the people, so long as the intentions are sincere and there are no selfish conditions,” said Ongkili who is also GRS deputy chairperson.

GRS is a coalition that includes PN (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku – Star, Parti Maju Sabah – Sapp, PAS); Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah – PBRS) and PBS.

– Bernama

