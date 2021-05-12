THE WORST RAYA EVER FOR MALAYS THIS YEAR – BUT NEVER MIND, RAYA IS STILL RAYA WHETHER BACK HOME WITH MOM & DAD OR ALONE IN THE CITIES – AS COVID-19 BREATHES DEADLY FIRE ON THE NATION

It’s time for Raya, and last-minute shopping

SUBANG JAYA: As dusk fell on the last day of Ramadan, the Hari Raya mood began to shine through, with Klang Valley shoppers rushing to do some last minute preparations for the holidays and the final buka puasa of the year.

At Mydin USJ1 here, while there were no large crowds inside the mall, but cars were moving slowly in the parking area as some customers arrived for some late shopping while others hoped to rush home to their families.

Ridzwan Muhamad, 29, told FMT he had just swung by to pick up some Raya cookies before buka puasa, with food already prepared at home in advance.

Originally from Kedah, he said he was “really sad” about not being able to see his family, as he hadn’t returned home to see his siblings and mother for two years.

“In March, they said those who got their second dose of the vaccine might be allowed to travel. I was hoping to get mine but things haven’t progressed the way we expected, so it’s quite disappointing.”

Asnah Birih, 44, at the mall to take away food for her family, shared the disappointment about another Raya away from their hometown.

Where her husband and teenage children don’t return to Sabah every year, they managed to visit Asnah’s mother just before the last Hari Raya.

“It’s just going to be a quiet Raya here. I’ll cook some special meals, but other than that we’ll just sit around as a family, we don’t have much planned.”

Over at Ampang Point, mere hours before the final day of fasting month wound to a close, most stores were relatively quiet, as was the atrium market.

“It was much more crowded earlier this afternoon, now I think most people have already gone home for buka puasa,” said Ms Wong, selling watches amid baju melayu and food stalls.

She said she was not surprised by the last minute shoppers who’d come through during the day.

“This is the last day of this market, after this we all go back to our regular stores.”

However, while shoppers were few and far between, one store doing outsized business was Giant Supermarket, the line extending almost until the entrance of the mall.

With sunset approaching, and the line moving slowly, one anxious shopper was overheard joking about the dwindling time.

“At this rate, we’ll have to buka puasa in Giant,” they laughed.

Markets around the country also saw a busy day in the morning as people lined up to buy meat and other needs for the Hari Raya feast tomorrow. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Covid-19: Record high of 39 fatalities take death toll to 1,761

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has reported a record 39 Covid-19 deaths in a single day, the Health Ministry reported.

In his daily Covid-19 updates on Wednesday (May 12), Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this took the country’s death toll to 1,761.

There were another 4,765 new Covid-19 cases recorded for a cumulative total of 453,222.

Selangor has the highest increase out of all states with 2,082 cases.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with 540 cases and Sarawak with 405 cases.

The number of active cases has reached 40,101, with 469 patients being being treated at intensive care units nationwide, of whom 244 require ventilator support.

In the same 24-hour span, 3,124 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 411,360, which equates to a 90.8% recovery rate. ANN

