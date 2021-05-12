IN S.E. ASIA, A REGION FULL OF TIN-POT DICTATORS – REGIONAL LAWMAKERS LAUNCH NEW ALTERNATIVE SEAC TO REPLACE ‘OUTDATED RELIC’ ASEAN

PETALING JAYA: Several prominent former and current lawmakers from across Southeast Asia are calling for an alternative to Asean, the 10-member bloc which they say is an “outdated relic” that has failed to maintain democracy and human rights in the region.

Launching the South East Asia Community (SEAC) at a joint press conference conducted virtually earlier today, they stressed that Asean has failed to evolve since it was formed more than 50 years ago.

Among the leaders involved were Cambodia’s opposition leader Sam Rainsy, Thailand’s former foreign affairs minister Kasit Piromya, Myanmar’s Salai Maung Taing San, also known as Dr Sasa, who is a special envoy to the United Nations and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan who is a Philippine senator.

SEAC highlighted the current Asean bloc’s inaction over the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the need to ditch Asean’s policy of non-interference in the affairs of its members.

Rainsy said Asean’s creation in 1967 served a real purpose “but the world has changed profoundly over the last 50 years”.

“Asean has failed to keep pace and has become an outdated relic, an enemy rather than an engine of progress.”

Noting that any regional group which is based on shared interests needs to change along with the interest of its members, Rainsy added that these shared interests were poorly defined from the outset.

“Were they common interests of governments, states or dictators who were ready to support each other in their attempt to cling onto power?

“In recent years, Asean has simply appeared to be a club for dictators whose interests are opposed to those of the people they oppress,” he added.

On the need for SEAC, Rainsy said the new group would ensure citizens’ in the region enjoy free and fair elections.

“It will not be a club for authoritarian leaders helping each other to consolidate their power and oppress their people.”

Today’s announcement comes amid ongoing violence in Myanmar, where clashes between pro-democracy groups and the military junta – which overthrew the government in a coup more than 100 days ago – have led to the killing of nearly 1,000 people.

Rainsy said SEAC will ensure that Asean’s principle of non-interference will be abandoned as it “runs against humanity”.

He added that it was key that the region throw their support behind the people of Myanmar in their fight to regain democracy and uphold last year’s election results.

Pointing out that last month’s Asean summit in Jakarta was attended by Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing, who led the Feb 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, Subang MP Wong Chen said such meetings mattered little since the violence in the country is still ongoing.

Stating that Asean was “half-hearted” in solving the crisis in Myanmar, Wong said that support for the regional body was faltering judging from the informal meetings he has had with government officials.

“They (Myanmar military leaders) can’t go to Jakarta, take photos with (Asean) leaders, and then a few days later go back to Myanmar and start killing again.

“For many of us, we feel deep shame. We cannot take this anymore. We must be better,” he said.

Stating that SEAC would focus on robust economic growth through greater inter-Asean trade, Wong said the body’s main economic targets are to eradicate poverty, narrow the wealth gap and promote sustainable growth.

He added that SEAC, which has been in the works for five months, would not need much financing apart from secretariat staff – which he said would cost less than US$10,000 (RM41,300) a month.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Piromya said that while Asean had worked together to develop infrastructure, a common market place and health issues, it is lacking in terms of protecting political freedom and basic human rights.

“The Asean community is not in a position to do so. For the last 53 years, Asean has not based itself on the foundations of democratic values.”

