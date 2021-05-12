SO WHAT DID MITI MINISTER AZMIN & HIS FANCY TRADE DELEGATION ACHIEVE WHEN THEY WENT TO SAUDI ARABIA? THE ANSWER IS – ZERO! NOW YOU KNOW WHY THERE IS SO MUCH ANGER AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT – HOW THEY SQUANDER ALREADY SCARCE PUBLIC FUNDS WHEN THE MAN ON THE STREET IS REALLY SUFFERING

Here is the old news from The Star :
- trade delegation will leave for Saudi Arabia, UAE on April 26
- headed by MITI Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali
- will meet top officials of both countries
- hold one-to-one business meetings with prominent Saudi, Emirati companies
- part of continuous effort by Miti to promote business with West Asia
- following official visit of PM to Saudi, UAE in March
- In Saudi Arabia, Azmin will meet Commerce Minister, Mineral Resources Minister
- In UAE, meeting Minister of Economy; Minister for Foreign Trade
My comments :
To the MITI Minister and the trade delegation, can you please answer this simple question.
Can you name me just one world famous brand name that is produced by the Arabs that is sold in the world markets?
Err..I dont mean humus, koos-koos, tahini or Lamb Kabsa ok. Or Mandey Rice. You can get those in any of the ‘no work permit’ Arab restaurants in Sri Kembangan.
- But tell me – do the Arabs manufacture any products that we know of?
- They cannot make LCD TVs, they cannot make shoes, they cannot make a car or a motorcycle.
- There are no ‘Made in Arabia’ products sold anywhere that we know of.
- There are no international Arab brand names.
So what is the point of going to the Arabs looking for FDI?
And they do not even have money anymore. Saudi Arabia has had to introduce the GST (at 15%) because their government has wasted so many billions of US Dollars. They are short of money.
The UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, etc) are facing severe economic slowdowns and have hundreds of empty apartments and shopping complexes all shut down. They have no money. So what money can they invest in Malaysia?
So what is the point of going to Saudi Arabia or UAE looking for FDI? Buang masa saja lah.
I say Tuan KSU MITI, dont you read the foreign newspapers?
While they went off to Saudi and UAE looking for investments, here is news of more MNCs (Foreign Direct Investors or FDI also) opting to invest in Singapore.
I received the following from reader Paul A. (thank you) :
Today I wanted to share with you how our sloppy investment policy or people and/or agencies entrusted to bring in foreign investors to Malaysia missed a great opportunity.
I hope you will share this with your readers and hopefully the powers that be take cognizance of this.They must be preoccupied with something else otherwise how did they miss Sanofi and BioNtech investment to Singapore?
Sanofi has a presence in Malaysia yet they preferred a new plant in Singapore. BioNtech is set to open a regional plant in Singapore.
https://codeblue.galencentre.org/2021/04/16/sanofi-to-produce-vaccines-in-singapore-for-asia-supply/
- KL April 16 — Global biopharma company Sanofi investing RM2B in Singapore
- factory fully operational by 1st quarter 2026 to manufacture vaccines
- innovative vaccines to be produced on large scale for Asia
My comments :
Sanofi does have a presence in Malaysia. Indeed why do we waste time going to Saudi Arabia when we could have offered Sanofi, which is one of Europe’s (French) largest pharmaceutical giants, incentives to invest that extra RM2 billion in Malaysia instead of going to Singapore?
And here is one more lost opportunity for Malaysia. The German pharmaceutical giant Biontech, which created the first Corona Virus vaccine, is also setting up a vaccine plant in Singapore:
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3132943/coronavirus-biontech-chooses-singapore-its-asia
German drug maker BioNTech, whose coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer was the first to be approved in the United States and Europe for use last year, on Monday announced a new manufacturing facility in Singapore that would produce “several hundreds of millions” of mRNA-based vaccine doses a year.
My comments :
So another Foreign Investor has bypassed Malaysia and gone to Singapore.
Both these investments by Sanofi and Biontech in Singapore will be worth billions of Ringgit and create high-income jobs.
This is what we need in Malaysia – high technology foreign investors who can bring their technology here and create jobs for our unemployed university graduates, our unemployed school leavers etc.
So please share with us what did the investment or trade delegation to Saudi Arabia and the UAE bring back?
The Arabs DO NOT HAVE TECHNOLOGY OR EVEN MONEY.
The Minister came back and did not make any announcement about securing any investment from Saudi Arabia.
