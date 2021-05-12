‘THINGS LIKE THIS ARE HAPPENING NOW. PEOPLE ARE TRYING THEIR HARDEST, USING VARIOUS TACTICS’ – COPS SET UP ‘STRICTER’ CHECKS AT ROADBLOCKS TO STOP ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ TRIPS – BUT WHEN THERE’S A WILL, THERE’S A WAY – AS NAJIB SAYS THE PEOPLE ARE FED UP AFTER ‘8 MONTHS WITH HIGH COVID CASES EVERY DAY WHEREAS MANY OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTROL THE OUTBREAK IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME’

KULAI: Inspections at police roadblocks have been tightened in view of the many tricks used by members of the public in their attempt to “balik kampung” (return to their hometown) for the Hari Raya holidays, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Abd Rahim Jaafar said today.

He said the police understood the sentiments of those who had to line up or be stuck for two to three hours at roadblocks, but said that the move was necessary to ensure that the government’s directives to break the Covid-19 infection chain were successful.

“We do not want anyone to slip past or lie to us at these roadblocks, because people are using various tactics now, showing us all sorts of letters, such as using a work pass to go home.

“At a roadblock in Bentong (Pahang) recently, a van carrying 15 people claimed to be heading to Terengganu for work, but when we checked further, it turned out they were using work passes to go back to their hometowns for the holidays.

“Things like this are occurring now. People are trying their hardest, using various tactics,” he said during the Op Kontraban press conference today.

Rahim said this when asked about the possibility of confrontations between motorists and the police due to severe traffic congestion at roadblocks nationwide, some of which went viral on social media recently.

He also disclosed that the police had issued over 100,000 compounds since March 18 last year for various violations of SOPs and related laws.

“The majority of compounds issued were related to not wearing face masks and not practising physical distancing. Currently, SOP compliance operations are more focused on nightclubs which have reopened,” he said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY