‘THINGS LIKE THIS ARE HAPPENING NOW. PEOPLE ARE TRYING THEIR HARDEST, USING VARIOUS TACTICS’ – COPS SET UP ‘STRICTER’ CHECKS AT ROADBLOCKS TO STOP ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ TRIPS – BUT WHEN THERE’S A WILL, THERE’S A WAY – AS NAJIB SAYS THE PEOPLE ARE FED UP AFTER ‘8 MONTHS WITH HIGH COVID CASES EVERY DAY WHEREAS MANY OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTROL THE OUTBREAK IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME’

Stricter checks at roadblocks to foil ‘balik kampung’ trips

KULAI: Inspections at police roadblocks have been tightened in view of the many tricks used by members of the public in their attempt to “balik kampung” (return to their hometown) for the Hari Raya holidays, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Abd Rahim Jaafar said today.

He said the police understood the sentiments of those who had to line up or be stuck for two to three hours at roadblocks, but said that the move was necessary to ensure that the government’s directives to break the Covid-19 infection chain were successful.

“We do not want anyone to slip past or lie to us at these roadblocks, because people are using various tactics now, showing us all sorts of letters, such as using a work pass to go home.

“At a roadblock in Bentong (Pahang) recently, a van carrying 15 people claimed to be heading to Terengganu for work, but when we checked further, it turned out they were using work passes to go back to their hometowns for the holidays.

“Things like this are occurring now. People are trying their hardest, using various tactics,” he said during the Op Kontraban press conference today.

Rahim said this when asked about the possibility of confrontations between motorists and the police due to severe traffic congestion at roadblocks nationwide, some of which went viral on social media recently.

He also disclosed that the police had issued over 100,000 compounds since March 18 last year for various violations of SOPs and related laws.

“The majority of compounds issued were related to not wearing face masks and not practising physical distancing. Currently, SOP compliance operations are more focused on nightclubs which have reopened,” he said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MCO 3.0 not impacting economy? Najib says govt only protecting the rich, but the poor sidelined with unfair restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took the finance minister and the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor to task, for claiming the new movement control order dubbed MCO 3.0 will not pose a significant impact on the nation’s economy.Taking to his Facebook, the convicted former prime minister accused the government of favouring the rich over the poor with its lopsided rules, and said that the export and manufacturing sector, and the economy affecting the public should not be placed equally.

He said that the government’s approaches to the MCO 2.0 and the MCO 3.0 are very different, as the affluent and foreign factory owners are protected, while ordinary people are told to make sacrifices and continue to face the high number of Covid-19 cases for eight months since the third wave began last October.

“The export and manufacturing economies, especially electronic goods are strong currently because giant economies such as the United States (US) and China are recording unusually high economic growth now,” he said.

“While there are sectors that are grateful for their huge profits, many other sectors are waiting to collapse,” he said, adding that this was because of the government’s confusing and indecisive regulations, ordering some businesses to close and then reopening them within a short time span.

He said that the government must help the people as the economic recovery is now in the ‘K’ shape and is not equal.

“Eight months with high Covid-19 cases everyday is not a short period, whereas many other countries have managed to control the Covid-19 outbreak in a short period of time. Help those affected. Makcik Kiah was waiting for a special address.

“Do not give the excuse that the MCO 3.0 does not have a big impact on the economy,” Najib said, taking a jibe at prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who had in the past made live television appearances to announce MCOs and other updates of national importance.

On May 10 however, Muhyiddin issued only a press statement, announcing MCO 3.0 nationwide.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz saying that the implementation of the MCO 3.0, is not expected to have a significant impact on the country’s economic growth as almost all economic sectors are allowed to remain operational.

Despite the recent re-imposition of nationwide pandemic containment measures by the federal government, BNM yesterday maintained its growth projection for Malaysia’s economy at between 6 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2021.

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the impact on growth was expected to be less severe than that experienced last year when the government imposed the first nationwide MCO.

MALAY MAIL

.

 

