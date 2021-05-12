ARROGANT MUHYIDDIN REGIME EATS HUMBLE PIE – BUT IT’S MALAYSIA THAT GETS INDIGESTION: NOW, VARSITY STUDENTS STRANDED! THOSE WHO WENT HOME FOR RAYA ORDERED NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS – THIS AFTER PN GOVT IGNORED ADVICE OF EXPERTS WHO WARNED IT WOULD BE ‘DISASTROUS’ TO ALLOW THE ‘EXODUS’ OF ABOUT 100,000 STUDENTS BACK TO THEIR HOMETOWNS

Varsity students who went home for Raya have to stay put

PETALING JAYA: All education institutions under the higher education ministry have been instructed to conduct online learning throughout the period of the third movement control order until June 7.

In a statement, the ministry said physical classes would not be allowed, except for students under six categories.

These include students who need access to practical classes, lack a conducive environment for online learning, international students (except those from the UK), disabled students, those taking professional examinations as well as students who have enrolled in courses and have been staying on campus.

“International examinations, professional bodies and research that require the use of laboratories are also allowed, subject to the relevant institutions’ SOPs,” said the statement.

Lecturers will also be allowed to travel for the purpose of online teaching, subject to confirmation from either the ministry or their institutions, it added.

Students who need more details can contact the ministry at 03-8870 6777/6949/6623/6628.

Last week, the ministry announced that over 100,000 students (except for those in Sarawak) would be allowed to leave their campuses and go home for Hari Raya.

It was reported earlier that they would return to their hometowns from May 7 to 12 and would have to return to their campuses from May 15 to 20. Now, they will have to undergo online classes unless they fall under the six categories.

