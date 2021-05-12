LOOK IN THE MIRROR, ZURAIDA! OF ALL PEOPLE, YOU & YOUR GANG BETRAYED THE MULTI-RACIAL PAKATAN GOVT TO FORM A SO-CALLED ‘MALAY GOVT’ – AND YET YOU DARE TO ACCUSE DAP OF CHAUVINISTIC POLITICS & WANTING TO BE THE ‘BIG BROTHER’ OF THE CHINESE? LIEW FIRES BACK AT PKR ‘FROG’

Her remark came after Liew advised Umno to shed its “big brother” approach to coalition politics.

Today, the Johor DAP leader took a dig at Zuraida’s PKR past and said she ought to be familiar with his party’s multiracial struggle.

“In her statement yesterday, Zuraida said that a prosperous Malaysia needs to be led by leaders who care about all citizens, without the limits or divisions of race.

“Well, this is what DAP stands for. Maybe, Zuraida has forgotten about this.

“Since 2008, when she was a PKR leader, she has fought alongside DAP in Pakatan Rakyat and later in Pakatan Harapan up till early 2020. She must know that DAP’s struggle has always been for all races, from when it was established in 1966,” he said in a statement.

Liew further pointed out the irony of Zuraida’s comment.

“Zuraida, who was involved in the Sheraton Move betrayal, ostensibly to establish a Malay government, should look into a mirror and reflect on her own words,” he said.

Zuraida was PKR vice-president when she and 10 others from the party quit in February 2020 as part of the ‘Sheraton Move’ political coup.

She later joined Bersatu and was re-appointed as Housing and Local Government Minister under the Perikatan Nasional government.

In his statement today, Liew reiterated his point that Malaysian politics has evolved to a point that it no longer had or needed a dominant ruling party.

“Therefore, Umno and all political parties need to accept the fact that they need to come together and co-exist with other parties for the stability of the nation, and the benefit of the rakyat,” he opined.

MKINI

.