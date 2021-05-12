NOT SO FAST, ABANG JO! IF SARAWAK ELECTIONS NO LONGER A PRIORITY – AND YET YOUR GOVT ISN’T GOING TO IMPOSE MUHYIDDIN’S MCO 3.0 – THEN WHAT IS THE STATE’S COVID-19 EXIT STRATEGY?

If no MCO, what’s our Covid-19 exit strategy, asks Sarawak MP

PETALING JAYA: The Sarawak disaster management committee (SDMC) must now have a clear and comprehensive exit strategy after its decision not to adopt the federal-level movement control order (MCO), says an MP.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said that although he supported Sarawak’s “autonomy” to make decisions and craft SOPs based on local context and needs, such decisions must be based on science and data rather than political considerations.

In a statement today, Yii said it was important for the public to know the SDMC’s reasons for sticking with a conditional MCO, especially in areas with high infective rates and case numbers.

“I am concerned with the recent statement made by state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing that the use of intensive care units (ICU) in government hospitals has reached a critical level,” he said, adding that PPE supplies were also at a critical level in certain hospitals.

Yii said that without effective intervention, Sarawak’s healthcare system, particularly in main outbreak areas, would be overrun due to the detection of Covid-19 variants of concern in the state.

“With high cases and low vaccination rates in Sarawak, we do not want to provide a conducive environment for the virus to mutate further, making it more infective and harder to control,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yii said financial assistance for industries severely affected by the recent SOP change should be provided, especially to the food industry.

Yesterday, the SFMC announced that dine-in customers would not be permitted at restaurants and food outlets, with only delivery, drive-through and takeaways allowed.

Yii called on the government to have a clear exit strategy for all businesses after the CMCO, which should include measures to restore the economy to normalcy while ensuring the safety of the community.

“There must be continued engagement between relevant ministries and stakeholders (for them to discuss) the necessary steps for businesses to resume operation in phases, and to allow them to prepare the necessary SOPs beforehand,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

State elections not a priority now, says Sarawak CM

THE Sarawak state elections is not a priority of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for the time being and it is focusing on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 which is still a threat.

Chief Minister (CM) Abang Johari Tun Openg said priority is now on containing Covid-19 as the disease has taken many lives in the state. “The GPS government will give priority to efforts to fight Covid-19. Other matters such as state elections could be later until the situation permits,” he said in a message in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow. According to him, the increase in infections lately is worrying with Sarawak becoming among the top states in terms of daily cases in the past few weeks. “The situation was quite under control before this at two-digit level but it has worsened which is worrying to us. The SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) is receiving public criticisms,” he said. However, Abang Johari is confident the criticisms would not break the spirit of the members of the committee to continue doing its best to curb the spread of Covid-19, taking into consideration the relevant data and factors. According to him, SDMC had taken measures to continue the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in places with infections in line with the policy, “Trace, Test, Quarantine and Isolate”, which is more practical. He said the Sarawak government would continue to obtain adequate vaccine supply including through negotiation and own procurement from suppliers to complete immunisation in the state by August. “Besides, the state government also needs to obtain the approval of the federal government to gazette private hospitals as vaccination centres to expedite the immunisation process especially in urban areas,” he said. He said it would be the second time Aidilfitri is celebrated in a controlled manner but he believed the constraints which all have to be go through would not weaken the determination of Muslims in the state. “We understand the desire to celebrate the victory (after one month of fasting) with family members and friends but with the spread of pandemic, the teaching of the religion tells us to give priority to the safety of life and, health,” he said. – Bernama

