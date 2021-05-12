BOMBSHELL – WHAT A RAYA! AMID RISING PUBLIC ANGER, MUHYIDDIN REGIME UNLEASHES THE NUMBERS! 4,765 NEW COVID CASES – AND SET TO BREACH THE 5,000 MARK BY NEXT WEEK, WARNS HEALTH DG – EVEN AS MAHATHIR REMINDS ‘SOPs SHOULD BE FOLLOWED TO STOP THE SPREAD’, APOLOGIZES FOR NOT TAKING HIS BODY TEMPERATURE AT SURAU DOOR

4,765 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,765 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warning that the country may breach the 5,000 mark by next week.

In a tweet, the health director-general said the total number of infections now stands at 453,223.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,082. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (540), Sarawak (405), Johor (348), Kelantan (297), Penang (259), Kedah (226), Perak (172), Negeri Sembilan (122), Melaka (110), Sabah (70), Pahang (63), Terengganu (60), Labuan (6), Putrajaya (4) and Perlis (1). FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Dr Mahathir apologises for violating Covid-19 SOP

DR Mahathir Mohamad apologised today for his failure to have his body temperature checked at the door during a recent visit to a surau in Langkawi.

He said he was just informed today that of the Covid SOP breach.

“This is an offence. It should not have happened. I apologise for not following the SOP.

“I will accept any action under the law. Covid-19 is a serious contagion and it respects no one nor any borders. SOPs should be followed by everyone as it is the only way to stop its spread. We should not take it lightly

“I again apologise for not following the rules,” the nonagenarian former prime minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said he had visited his constituency on May 8 to attend Ramadan programmes.

He was at Surau Tsunami Batu Arang in Kuah to distribute aid when he broke the health and safety guideline to prevent Covid infection. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

