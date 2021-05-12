NO REASONS GIVEN FOR LOKMAN ADAM’S ARREST – THE 2ND TIME UNDER EMERGENCY ORDINANCE – BUT THE PRO-NAJIB RABBLE ROUSER, NOW AN UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER, WAS RECENTLY IN THE NEWS OVER RAPE ALLEGATIONS LINKED TO ASSOCIATES OF AZMIN’S POL-SEC – AND A VIDEO CLAIMING MUHYIDDIN REGIME WOULD IMPOSE A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO PROLONG EMERGENCY RULE

Lokman Adam nabbed for second time under EO

Former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has been arrested for the second time under the Emergency Ordinance.

In a Facebook post, Lokman confirmed being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Tonight, most likely I will be detained here (at the lock-up) and tomorrow there will be a remand application at Dang Wangi district police station,” Lokman said last night.

Lokman also requested prayers from his friends and colleagues that he would be released in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Malay-daily Harian Metro quoted Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah as confirming Lokman’s arrest earlier yesterday evening.

He also said investigations will be carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, D5, of Bukit Aman CID.

The reason for Lokman’s latest arrest is so far unclear but he was previously arrested under the Emergency Ordinance over his remarks related to the death of police officer Shariman Saidin on April 3.

Lokman has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional administration handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including supporting calls for the emergency to be lifted.

He has been arrested a number of times in recent years involving, among others, his provocative statements on social media. – MKINI

