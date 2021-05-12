GREAT DANGER LOOMS – AS CLUELESS MUHYIDDIN REGIME STILL DOESN’T GET IT! MOVEMENT CONTROLS ALONE WON’T WORK – EXPERTS WARN MASS TESTING & WIDESPREAD CONTACT TRACING ARE CRUCIAL FOR SUCCESS – BUT ARE THESE IN PLACE WITH ‘POWER FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN & CO BUSY POLITICKING THE PAST MONTHS – INSTEAD OF WORKING ON FIGHTING COVID-19? MCO 3.0 MUST ALSO COME WITH AID, LOAN REPAYMENT MORATORIUM – OR DOES HEARTLESS PN GOVT PLAN TO LEAVE ORDINARY CITIZENS & THE POOR HIGH & DRY?
Movement curbs alone cannot stem Covid-19 wave, warn health experts
THE newly enforced movement-control order (MCO) must be paired with mass testing and widespread contact tracing to effectively combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, said health experts.
They told The Malaysian Insight that the government would be left with no choice but to close down the economic sectors if MCO 3.0 is unable to bring down the infection level as expected.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday said that Malaysia would be under MCO 3.0 from today until June 7 due to the more critical and vicious third wave of Covid-19 infections.
The country yesterday recorded 3,973 new infections and 22 deaths. There are currently 38,499 active cases in need of treatment and monitoring.
Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, who is a World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council member, said the government needs do more mass testing and widespread contact tracing during MCO 3.0.
A similar call had also been made recently by the Health and Sciences Covid-19 Advisory Group of Experts (EAG), which had urged Putrajaya to implement a highly targeted MCO and to conduct surveillance through targeted testing.
The group also said Putrajaya must strengthen risk communication as well as boost vaccine rollout while combating vaccine hesitancy.
Under the MCO 3.0, inter-district and interstate travel, as well as social, religious, sports and education activities are restricted, while dine-ins in restaurants are not allowed.
The economic sectors, however, are allowed to operate under stricter standard operating procedure (SOP).
Dr Kuljit Singh from the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM), meanwhile, said the latest MCO was not like the one implemented in March last year.
“It is good to make restrictions tighter, but of course we have to watch and see if crowds are reduced.
“The idea is to reduce crowds in order to ensure that the spread and the number of infections go down,” he said.
Kuljit said he understood why the government wanted the economic sectors to function as per normal but warned that a total lockdown would become necessary if infections continue to remain high.
“We don’t want the economy to suffer so the government is also looking at that side of things.
“If the Covid-19 numbers don’t come down, then you have to be stricter. In the worst case scenario, you will have to shut down the economy for a while, you have no choice,” said the APHM president.
Community transmission
Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the authorities need to urgently step up Covid-19 testing as there is high community transmission.
“The Health Ministry should maximise the technology available through Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) and MySejahtera to identify hotspots that should be screened for Covid-19,” he said.
He also advised employers to ensure that SOP is enforced strictly as well as for employees to be screened regularly for Covid-19.
“All business owners must take charge and ensure that their staff fully comply with the SOP as there is no law enforcement by the authorities in the workplace.”
Subramaniam added that Covid-19 had spread into the community and therefore, anyone could be carrying the virus.
“It is best to get vaccinated for maximum protection. It should be noted that even young, healthy people are getting infected.”
A state-sponsored mass Covid-19 screening under the Skim Peduli Sihat programme in Selangor had shown that a majority of those between the ages of 20 and 40 who tested positive were asymptomatic.
Former health deputy director-general Prof Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, meanwhile, said the government had no choice but to impose MCO 3.0 but warned it may not be completely effective.
He said that by allowing economic sectors to remain open, the government was taking a risk because there is a significant amount of people movement.
“With movement, there is the risk of the virus spreading. MCO 2.0 and 3.0 is not like the first MCO.
“There may be some reduction of cases and the impact of no Raya celebration and movement will be significant, but the reduction will not reach the level achieved in the first MCO.
“If the government chooses not to do aggressive case detection as happened in MCO 2.0, the reduction in cases will not be sustained, and we risk repeating the cycle again,” he said.
The government first implemented the MCO in March 2020 in an effort to bring down the Covid-19 infectivity rate.
The order lasted for three months before Putrajaya implemented the conditional movement-control order (CMCO) with certain economic sectors being allowed to open.
In August, Putrajaya introduced the recovery MCO (RMCO) with more sectors, including tourism, allowed to operate.
The number of new cases in Malaysia increased again in early 2021 after many positive cases were linked to workplace clusters. This was followed by MCO 2.0, which was enforced from January 13 to March 4.
Under MCO 2.0, the economic sector was largely allowed to operate but restrictions were placed on the social, education, sports and religious sectors.
Even before the announcement of MCO 3.0 yesterday, the government had put a number of states, including Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, under MCO.
MCO 3.0 must come with aid, loan repayment moratorium, say economists
A TARGET-SPECIFIC economic package that includes a moratorium on loan repayment will be required even though the impact of the third movement-control order (MCO 3.0) may not be as severe as that of the previous lockdowns, said economists.
Research houses have projected that MCO 3.0, which begins today till June 7, may result in economic losses of RM300 million a day, compared with the whopping RM2.4 billion during the first MCO in March last year.
Since the start of the pandemic, Putrajaya has allocated RM340 billion through several economic aid packages.
Head of Research at the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research Dr Shankaran Nambiar told The Malaysian Insight that despite past aid, another stimulus package may be necessary.
“We have to be prepared for any eventuality. And it is very possible there could be a third or a fourth wave. The pandemic could be around for another year or two,” Nambiar said.
It is important for the government to narrow down the aid recipients from the stimulus packages.
“There are some industries that cannot survive a prolonged pandemic. Rather than (simply) supporting these industries, the packages will have to help people rebuild their lives,” he said.
“There has been a lot of emphasis on wage support, for instance. A strategy like this should be more carefully defined. The support should be given to industries that are more likely to pass through the pandemic than to those that will not,” he said.
Nambiar said more support should be given to industries that are “pandemic-proof”, the gig-economy sector and companies that are looking to cut down on low-skilled foreign labour, instead of a blanket wage subsidy.
“There is no point endlessly trying to support companies in the tourism industry. Instead there should be support for those in the industry who have lost their jobs and are trying to set up something else or support for tourism-related companies re-inventing themselves or moving into another area.
“The government may also have to consider cutting its losses but at the same time, it cannot allow the economy to collapse. It cannot allow a health crisis to morph into a financial crisis and that is why a moratorium on loans will be necessary,” he said.
Sunway University Business School Professor of Economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng also said a loan moratorium is an essential relief measure.
On whether the government’s fiscal capacity is in a conducive state for more relief measures, Yeah said the government still can afford to increase its debt spending by less than 1% of the gross domestic product.
“Alternatively, the government could look at redeploying budget allocations from lower priority areas,” he said.
As an immediate reaction to the announcement of the MCO 3.0 on Monday, several lawmakers and state reps urged the government to grant a moratorium on loan repayments.
Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, however, said a blanket moratorium may not be the best solution for borrowers. They should, instead, turn to their respective banks to discuss alternatives to meet their debt obligations.
She said all banks have their payment assistance plans, including targeted loan moratoriums, which can be offered to borrowers who have lost their jobs or suffered a reduction in income.
Yeah added that although the impact of MCO 3.0 is expected to be less severe than the first lockdown, those who are already reeling from the economic downturn will experience prolonged pain as domestic activities are curtailed once again.
“The disproportionate impact on small and medium enterprises and low-income households, especially the self-employed and those linked to hard-hit sectors such as retail, hotels and restaurants, entertainment and tourism-related industries will be accentuated,” said Yeah, who is a former external member of Bank Negara’s Monetary Policy Committee.
“Although economic recovery remains on track as shown by the smaller GDP contraction of 0.5% in the first quarter (of 2021), the prolonged impact on vulnerable households and businesses in the hard-hit sectors would merit further mitigation measures to be undertaken by the government.”
The country will begin a four-week lockdown from today to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that this decision was made after cases trended above 3,000 and 4,000 for a few weeks.
There will be restrictions against inter-district and interstate travel, social activities, sports and education.
The prime minister, however, said the economy will remain open, a move critics said would defeat the purpose of the MCO as resulting movements will eventually cause the virus to spread.
The 3,973 new infections against 2,848 recoveries reported yesterday pushed active cases up to 38,499.
Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had told hospitals nationwide to brace for an upsurge in cases.
.