132 RETURN FROM INDIA – REPATRIATION MISSION LANDS AT KLIA – STRICT SOPs SET – AS WHO REVEALS THE INDIAN VARIANT HAS BEEN FOUND IN 44 COUNTRIES

132 return from India in repatriation mission

KUALA LUMPUR: One hundred and thirty-two people arrived at the KL International Airport early this morning in a mission to repatriate Malaysians and others from New Delhi and Mumbai in India.

Bernama quoted Wisma Putra as saying the specially chartered plane from Malindo Air landed at KLIA at 2am.

Those on board comprised 117 Malaysian citizens and six dependents, one permanent resident and eight Brunei nationals.

A statement from the ministry said the government had included the Brunei nationals on the flight based on the close relationship between the two countries.

It said all those who returned and the crew and frontliners in the mission were subjected to strict SOPs set by the health ministry.

The health ministry, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Malaysian diplomatic staff in New Delhi and Mumbai and the Immigration Department and other agencies had helped in the mission, the statement added.

