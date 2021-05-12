MUTINY IN PN! SABAH & SARAWAK BREAKS RANKS WITH MUHYIDDIN OVER MCO – SABAH OKAYS RAYA VISITS & TOURISM – WHILE SARAWAK TO STICK WITH CMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Hours after Sarawak decided not to follow the rest of the country with a movement control order (MCO), Sabah has also decided to buck the trend, and will allow Hari Raya visits to relatives and cemeteries.

Open houses and functions, however, will be banned, the state government said this evening.

The number of people allowed for house visits will be limited to 20 relatives from 9am to 9pm only. The host must also prepare the MySejahtera QR code for guests to register themselves.

State spokesman for Covid-19 Masidi Manjun also said that only six people will be allowed per grave for 30 minutes.

“The new SOPs will be gazetted tomorrow and will be in effect until June 7,” he said when contacted.

Prayers at mosques and suraus will be allowed, while only packed food for takeaway can be served to congregants.

Masidi said children under the ages of 12 and high-risk groups are barred from taking part in such activities, while women are discouraged from performing Aidilfitri prayers.

“However, these activities will not be allowed in areas under the enhanced movement control order.”

On a related matter, Masidi said tourism activities would be allowed in districts from tomorrow until May 16.

Inter-district and inter-zone tourism activities will be allowed from May 17 to June 7, but it must be arranged by tour operators and permission must be obtained by the state’s Covid-19 disaster management committee.

Social functions, including weddings and receptions, religious functions, birthday parties, seminars and conventions will remain banned.

“However, solemnisation ceremonies will be allowed but the number of guests and SOPS will be determined by religious authorities for the Muslims.”

Sabah’s decision to allow Hari Raya visits runs contrary to the Federal government’s ban of such activities when it announced a three-week nationwide MCO schedule to begin tomorrow.

Sarawak has decided against an MCO and will be under a conditional MCO.