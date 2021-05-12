MUTINY IN PN! SABAH & SARAWAK BREAKS RANKS WITH MUHYIDDIN OVER MCO – SABAH OKAYS RAYA VISITS & TOURISM – WHILE SARAWAK TO STICK WITH CMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Hours after Sarawak decided not to follow the rest of the country with a movement control order (MCO), Sabah has also decided to buck the trend, and will allow Hari Raya visits to relatives and cemeteries.
Open houses and functions, however, will be banned, the state government said this evening.
The number of people allowed for house visits will be limited to 20 relatives from 9am to 9pm only. The host must also prepare the MySejahtera QR code for guests to register themselves.
State spokesman for Covid-19 Masidi Manjun also said that only six people will be allowed per grave for 30 minutes.
“The new SOPs will be gazetted tomorrow and will be in effect until June 7,” he said when contacted.
Prayers at mosques and suraus will be allowed, while only packed food for takeaway can be served to congregants.
Masidi said children under the ages of 12 and high-risk groups are barred from taking part in such activities, while women are discouraged from performing Aidilfitri prayers.
“However, these activities will not be allowed in areas under the enhanced movement control order.”
On a related matter, Masidi said tourism activities would be allowed in districts from tomorrow until May 16.
Inter-district and inter-zone tourism activities will be allowed from May 17 to June 7, but it must be arranged by tour operators and permission must be obtained by the state’s Covid-19 disaster management committee.
Social functions, including weddings and receptions, religious functions, birthday parties, seminars and conventions will remain banned.
“However, solemnisation ceremonies will be allowed but the number of guests and SOPS will be determined by religious authorities for the Muslims.”
Sabah’s decision to allow Hari Raya visits runs contrary to the Federal government’s ban of such activities when it announced a three-week nationwide MCO schedule to begin tomorrow.
Sarawak has decided against an MCO and will be under a conditional MCO.
Sarawak will not implement MCO, to continue with CMCO, tighter SOPs
KUCHING — The Sarawak government has decided not enforce the nationwide movement control order (MCO) 3.0 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.
Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement this evening said instead of implementing MCO 3.0 the committee at its meeting today agreed to continue with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which was enforced since May 7 for the whole state.
“However, more stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be enforced, with restaurants, food courts, bistros and food, and beverage outlets are not allowed to operate dine-ins,” SDMC said.
It added the food suppliers are only allowed to sell takeaways while delivering of food parcels or packets to homes is also allowed.
SDMC said the premises which have been identified as high-risk areas by the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system must take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19infections.
“This directive takes effects from May 12. Detailed SOPs can be obtained from the Sarawak State Security Council website,” the committee said, adding the amended SOPs for the Hari Raya celebration can also be obtained from the same website.
SDMC also said enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been enforced at Rumah Langgie, Lempa, in Betong Division from May 9 to 22 and Rumah Mengga, Ulu Sungai Salim, Selangau-Mukah road from May 12 to 25.
The committee also said Sarawak recorded 512 new cases today, with Miri registering 160 cases, followed by Bintulu (91), Subis (75), Sibu (47), Kuching (31), Beluru (21), Tebedu (13), Kanowit (12), Sri Aman (8), Selangau (8), Mukah (7), Pusa (7), Saratok (6), Dalat (5), Serian (5), Sarikei (4), Samarahan (4), Tatau (2), Sebauh (2), Meradong (1), Lawas (1), Pakan (1) and Betong (1).
The latest figure brings the cumulative total to 36,321 cases.
SDMC said two deaths were recorded today, involving a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man.
It added both have a history of chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.