CUTE FIGURINE OF OX HOLDING A KETUPAT – AND STRAIGHTAWAY PAS & ULTRA-MALAY GROUPS SPRING INTO ACTION – ‘MOOO! YOU’RE PORTRAYING MALAYS AS COWS! IF NOT FOR MCO, MALAYS & MUSLIMS MUST RISE UP & PROTEST!’

An ox in Malay outfit turns toxic in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: To save costs during these hard times, the authorities here decided to dress up a figurine put up during Chinese New Year for Hari Raya as well. Big mistake.

It was a figurine of an ox, for the Year of the Ox. It was outfitted in a songkok, sampin with hooves holding up a ketupat at the Hill Railway roundabout in Air Itam.

Malay activists were outraged and the authorities had to apologise and immediately remove the offending elements on the figurine.

The figurine had been put there as a part of the Chinese New Year festivities in recognising the Year of the Ox and was earlier wearing a Chinese cap and holding up a heart in its hooves.

Since the uproar by several Malay rights activists and PAS members since last night, the figurine was quickly restored to its earlier state.

Air Itam assemblyman Joseph Ng quickly apologised for the “negligence and error”, saying it was purely unintentional.

He said the roundabout was where festive decorations are put up from time to time.

“I’m sorry for the error and I take responsibility over this issue,” he said in a brief media statement.

Academic Ahmad Murad Mohd Noor Merican said that despite the offensive elements being eventually removed, he said it remained a sarcastic symbol ridiculing Malays and Islam.

The professor in Islam in Malay history and culture at the International Islamic University said on Facebook the latest faux pas represents a “lack of civilised behaviour” by the authorities.

“This shows the authorities have no manners. Know what manners are? No need to mess up the Penang narrative.

“If we are just able to protest, Malays and Muslims must rise up and protest, as long as the authorities behave like newbies who have just arrived in Penang,” he said on Facebook.

Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim took to Facebook, asking if it was fair to use a cow dressed in Baju Melayu to celebrate Hari Raya, adding it would surely upset Muslims.

Malay rights activist Muhsin Abdul Latheef launched a diatribe on his Facebook page, saying such a figurine only portrayed Muslims as “cows” and showed that no Malays were consulted before putting up the figurine.

“You can put 12 animals when you celebrate your festivities. We only put up ketupat for Raya,” he said.

