SAME OLD, SAME OLD – HOW TO HAVE FAITH IN THEM? NOOR HISHAM RUSHES TO DEFEND MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS THOUGH IT’S HIS JOB – WHILE ISMAIL SABRI DEFENDS FLIP-FLOP SOPs, THUMBS NOSE AT PUBLIC OUTRAGE – ‘THE SITUATION IS DO DYNAMIC’ – PERHAPS, SOME WISDOM & FORESIGHT MIGHT HELP DUO

Emergency proclamation not a ‘failure’ in managing Covid-19, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Emergency proclamation did not fail but helped prevent the further rising of Covid-19 cases, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

When asked if the Emergency Ordinance 2021 has “failed” in curbing a rise in infections, the Health director-general said the Emergency allowed for the elections to be postponed which could have further worsened the pandemic in the country.

“The proclamation of Emergency has helped a lot in the aspect of prevention. Maybe we cannot put a value to it, but one important way it has prevented Covid-19 cases is that we do not need to hold by-elections.

“If we do not have the Emergency Ordinance, we will have to hold elections within 60 days, ” he told a press conference on Tuesday (May 11), adding that one major factor for India’s Covid-19 crisis was elections and rallies. ANN

