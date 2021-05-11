SAME OLD, SAME OLD – HOW TO HAVE FAITH IN THEM? NOOR HISHAM RUSHES TO DEFEND MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS THOUGH IT’S HIS JOB – WHILE ISMAIL SABRI DEFENDS FLIP-FLOP SOPs, THUMBS NOSE AT PUBLIC OUTRAGE – ‘THE SITUATION IS DO DYNAMIC’ – PERHAPS, SOME WISDOM & FORESIGHT MIGHT HELP DUO

Emergency proclamation not a ‘failure’ in managing Covid-19, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Emergency proclamation did not fail but helped prevent the further rising of Covid-19 cases, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

When asked if the Emergency Ordinance 2021 has “failed” in curbing a rise in infections, the Health director-general said the Emergency allowed for the elections to be postponed which could have further worsened the pandemic in the country.

“The proclamation of Emergency has helped a lot in the aspect of prevention. Maybe we cannot put a value to it, but one important way it has prevented Covid-19 cases is that we do not need to hold by-elections.

"If we do not have the Emergency Ordinance, we will have to hold elections within 60 days, " he told a press conference on Tuesday (May 11), adding that one major factor for India's Covid-19 crisis was elections and rallies.

Ismail Sabri defends flip-flop SOPs following public outrage

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today defended Covid-19 control standard operating procedures (SOPs) that kept changing and which caused confusion among Malaysians over the past week.

He said the government needed to constantly adapt the SOPs to the latest developments of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Many asked why the SOPs last week were different from today. This is because, like Covid-19 cases, the situation is so dynamic today. We, too, have to prepare the SOPs based on the current situation.

“The situation three months ago was different from today so definitely the SOPs must be adapted according to the current situation,” he told a press conference at Putrajaya today.

He also announced that the National Security Council (NSC) decided today to standardise all  SOPs for the latest movement control order (MCO 3.0).

“In his statement yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the SOPs and the details of the SOPs were discussed at a technical meeting of the NSC today.

“Prior to this, people were confused due to the (SOPs for the) conditional MCO and recovery MCO so we have decided to standardise all the SOPs for the whole country,” he said.

These SOPs will be released by the respective ministries and the NSC, he added.

