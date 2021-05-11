SAME OLD, SAME OLD – HOW TO HAVE FAITH IN THEM? NOOR HISHAM RUSHES TO DEFEND MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS THOUGH IT’S HIS JOB – WHILE ISMAIL SABRI DEFENDS FLIP-FLOP SOPs, THUMBS NOSE AT PUBLIC OUTRAGE – ‘THE SITUATION IS DO DYNAMIC’ – PERHAPS, SOME WISDOM & FORESIGHT MIGHT HELP DUO

He said the government needed to constantly adapt the SOPs to the latest developments of the Covid-19 situation in the country.
“Many asked why the SOPs last week were different from today. This is because, like Covid-19 cases, the situation is so dynamic today. We, too, have to prepare the SOPs based on the current situation.
“The situation three months ago was different from today so definitely the SOPs must be adapted according to the current situation,” he told a press conference at Putrajaya today.
He also announced that the National Security Council (NSC) decided today to standardise all SOPs for the latest movement control order (MCO 3.0).
“In his statement yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the SOPs and the details of the SOPs were discussed at a technical meeting of the NSC today.
“Prior to this, people were confused due to the (SOPs for the) conditional MCO and recovery MCO so we have decided to standardise all the SOPs for the whole country,” he said.
These SOPs will be released by the respective ministries and the NSC, he added. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
