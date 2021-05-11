ALL HELL HAS BROKEN LOOSE – 80% OF CURRENT COVID-19 CASES ARE NOW ‘SPORADIC INFECTIONS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY’ – THIS MEANS THE VIRUS IS NOW ENTRENCHED IN THE POPULATION & SPREADING FAST TO MANY STATES – WITH DEADLY VARIANTS FROM INDIA, U.K. & SOUTH AFRICA DETECTED – ‘OUR CONCERN IS THAT THE VARIANTS HAVE BEEN TRANSMITTED INTO THE COMMUNITY’

“Among the 14 cases, seven were found in Kampung Gomis in Kelantan, three in Selangor, one case of a health worker in Kelantan, two cases in Kedah and one in Negri Sembilan.

“This shows that VOC cases are now in the community,” he told a press conference today.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified four VOCs — namely the B.1.351 South African variant, the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom, the B.1.1.28 variant reported in Brazil and the B.1.617.1 double-mutation variant from India.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, only the Brazil VOC has yet to be detected in the country.

He also raised concerns that 80 per cent of new Covid-19 infections were now sporadic and no longer contained in clusters, necessitating the need for MCO 3.0.

“Our concern is that the VOC has been transmitted in the community.

“With MCO 3.0, we have a chance to control the infections,” he said. MALAY MAIL

80% of current cases are from the community, not clusters, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: About 80% of the current Covid-19 cases in the country are from sporadic infections within the community and not from clusters, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said this is a worrying trend where 92% of the cases have so far involved locals.

“A total of 80% of infections are not from the clusters but are sporadic cases from the community.

“This is coupled with the emergence of four new variants, namely the South African (B.1.351), United Kingdom (UK) (B.117), Indian (B.1.617) and Brazilian (P.1) variants… it’s cause for concern.”

He was speaking at his first joint press conference on the pandemic with Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday (May 11).

“We have an increase in 14 new South African variant cases, bringing the total cases to 62, ” Dr Noor Hisham further said.

Of the 14 new cases, they were detected in Kelantan (eight), Selangor (three), Kedah (two) and one in Negeri Sembilan, he revealed.

“We are worried that the virus is spreading faster and we believe it has already spread to many states.

“That is why we have to implement the movement control order to curb the virus from spreading among the rakyat, ” he said.

Apart from the highly infectious South African variant, he said that eight cases with the UK variant and two with the Indian variant have also been detected so far, while the country is still free of the Brazilian variant. ANN

MALAY MAIL / ANN

.