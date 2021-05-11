‘I WAS RIGHT AGAIN – THEY STOLE ALMOST RM100 BILLION’ – WILL MUHYIDDIN REGIME TAKE A LEAF FROM NAJIB REGIME?

22 civil suits filed by 1MDB, SRC against various parties

My comments:

Years ago I wrote in this blog that we needed to ascertain the exact amount of moneys lost in this 1MDB scandal, including SRC of course. From looking at what was being reported in the Press at that time I said that we did not really know the real figure hut it could be much, much more than the RM40 billion that was being bounced around at that time. I did say that it could be more than RM60 billion or higher.

Some of the kleptocracy’s paid hacks made fun of what I had said at that time and suggested sarcastically that why not I just round up the total losses suffered to a nice round figure of RM100 billion.

Well folks that is exactly what seems to have happened. This legal suit by the MoF now tallies up to more than RM96.6 Billion. That is almost RM100 billion already. I was correct.

Let me tell you up front that even if they recover RM1 Billion from all these legal suits, I would consider it an achievement. Because the people they are suing (the individuals at least) may not have that much money on them at all.

They can be bankrupted. But in Malaysia if you are a bankrupt ‘so what’? No one really cares.

And considering that Goldman Sachs has actually got away with a lot, I dont think any of the ‘financial institutions’ that are going to be sued will be held liable for more than what Goldman Sachs has already paid.

Meaning it is going to be a very long stretch of the rubber band to recover RM99.6 Billion.

May I suggest a quicker solution. The country is now under Emergency Regulations. Just get some of these fellows, strip them naked, lash them on some huge blocks of ice and see if they will not sing the Auld Lang Syne in Tamil. I bet they will. It will not take more than 15 minutes.

And there are a couple of whale blubber types who if you strip them naked and hang them upside down by their ankles, then a substantial portion of that RM99.6 billion will start falling out of them. Depending on their body weight this should not take more than 15 minutes either. No need to hit them with rubber hoses lah – that is so cruel.

I saw that list of people the MoF is going to sue. They have missed a few of the sharks that seem to have got away scot free for so many, many years.

But let me tell you this folks. This 1MDB scandal is far from over. From now onwards each time the elections come around there will be aspiring politicians who will come up with more shortcomings and more conspiracy theories over how this 1MDB and SRC scandals were handled. There will be recurring investigations. As time passes more people will go to jail.

There is no Statutory Limitation on criminal offences. As long as you are alive and you stole the money, then that is how long you will be looking over your shoulder.

You do the crime then you must do the time.

