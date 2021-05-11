STOP KILLING THE COUNTRY – LET THE OPPOSITION BE PART OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL, GUAN TELLS MUHYIDDIN AS COVID-19 RAMPAGES THROUGH THE COUNTRY – EVEN AS EXPERTS WARN MCO 3.0 WILL COST MALAYSIA RM300 MILLION DAILY

Let opposition be part of National Security Council, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya should invite opposition leaders to sit in the National Security Council (MKN) to form a united front against Covid-19, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must listen, engage and work together with all Malaysians if he wanted to ensure that the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 will be a success.

“MCO 3.0 could be the final one for Malaysia if the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government admits its failures, restores Parliament, stops Covid-19 SOP and policy U-turns, and ends double standards in enforcement,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the government had shot itself in the foot with Muhyiddin promising in March that there would be no more nationwide MCOs, but proceeding to implement one just less than two months later.

He added that the government’s “on again, off again” rules about kindergartens and daycare centres also led to an abundance of confusion and trust deficit among the public.

“The case of double standards in enforcement also exacerbated the public’s trust deficit.”

Lim called for the government to ensure that public confidence is restored because the battle against Covid-19 could only be won by working together with the people.

Meanwhile, he noted that Muhyiddin was expected to announce financial measures to assist Malaysians who would be adversely affected by the latest MCO.

The government’s financial focus, Lim said, should shift from controlling the country’s debt levels and fiscal deficit to borrowing more money to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihoods.

“Will Muhyiddin finally deliver on his promise to extend the bank loan moratorium automatically (except for the Top 20) and increase monthly welfare payments to RM1,000, including to the unemployed?” he asked. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Analyst: MCO 3.0 to cost Malaysia RM300m daily

The extension of the movement control order (MCO 3.0) currently enforced in several areas to cover the whole country from May 12 to June 7 is expected to cost the country’s economy RM300 million daily. Public Investment Bank Bhd (PIVB) said MCO 1.0 (March 18-May 3, 2020) was estimated to have cost the economy RM2 billion per day, while MCO 2.0 (Jan 13-26, 2021) RM300 million per day. “Given the similarities, MCO 3.0 could also see a daily hit of about RM300 million to the economy, particularly from restrictions on contact-sensitive businesses which will be a drag on the services sector,” it said in a note today. Citing a potential national disaster in the making if this move is not taken, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that more drastic measures has had to be taken in light of the emergence of new variants and higher infectivity rates due to non-compliance with standard operating procedures. Stating that there would not be any fear or panic, especially since most economic sectors would continue to remain open, PIVB, however, noted that the start-stop nature of these recovery measures does not bode well for sentiment, and may prove to be a drag on the GDP-dominant services sector. “We are concerned that the improvement in labour market conditions may be delayed by the constant MCOs and resultant strains on businesses, while the government may also find it hard-pressed to continue supporting households and business without putting further strains on its coffers should these conditions persist,” it said. The investment bank also noted that it had always cautioned that the pandemic could still trip up enthusiasm in the market. “Market sentiment had improved late last year with the first rollouts of the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccines; however, that excitement appears to be floundering amid a global resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the relatively laboured pace of vaccinations domestically,” it said. On the equity market front, PIVB said while the market remained a trading-oriented one with volatile swings to be expected, it has lowered its 2021 year-end FBM KLCI closing target to 1,690 points at 16 times multiple to one-year forward earnings on rising risk premiums. Previously, its FBM KLCI target for end-2021 was at 1,75 -points at 16.5x to one-year forward earnings. Meanwhile, PIVB also retain its “overweight” stance on the manufacturing, technology, consumer, oil and gas, gaming, and rubber glove sectors, as it sees no changes to fundamentals of the recovery story for now. – – Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

.