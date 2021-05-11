BOMSHELL-YOUR PERIKATAN NASIONAL WILL BE REPLACED BY MY PERIKATAN 3.0 – ZAHID FIRES OFF HIS CLEAREST WARNING YET TO MUHYIDDIN: ‘WHEN GE15 ARRIVES, I AM ALMOST CERTAIN SOMETHING WILL HAPPEN. THERE WILL BE PERIKATAN 3.0 WITH UMNO THE CORE MALAY & MUSLIM PARTY, NOT PN’ – AND PERIKATAN 3.0 CAN INCLUDE DAP & ANWAR!

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi cited the example of former prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein who had engaged the opposition and eventually formed the BN when asked about Umno’s position on certain parties in the opposition.

Zahid, in an interview in conjunction with Umno’s 75th anniversary, was responding to a question about the Umno supreme council’s “No Anwar, No DAP” position.

“When Tun Razak was the Umno deputy president and deputy prime minister, who did he not engage with?

“He spoke to PAS, Gerakan, PPP who were the opposition at the time for the sake of national interest,” he said in the interview which was shared on his official Facebook page.

Likewise, Zahid said Razak also engaged the opposition parties in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Our parties can have different philosophy and principles but we do what is good for the country.

“When BN was formed, it got the agreement from all the parties from within and outside,” he said.

Zahid called BN the Perikatan 2.0 as it was a reincarnation of the original Alliance coalition, also referred to as “Perikatan”.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi participating in an Umno online forum event.

The Bagan Datuk MP said he also expected a Perikatan 3.0 after the 15th general election that will replace the current Perikatan Nasional government which he said was “not authentic and genuine”.

“When the 15th general election arrives… I am almost certain that something will happen… there will be Perikatan 3.0 with Umno as the core Malay and Muslim party. Not Perikatan Nasional.”

He also repeatedly stressed the changing political dynamics in the country.

Zahid pointed out that Umno did not lose in the 14th general election but could not form the government because its coalition fell short in the number of seats.

“We have to accept the reality that the political landscape has changed,” he said.

MKINI

.