SAD TALE OF MUHYIDDIN & HADI – FROM KLEPTOCRACY TO KAKISTOCRACY: ‘IT’S NOT CIVIL SERVANTS LIKE EX-IGP BUT FAILED POLITICIANS LIKE HAMZAH WHO SHOULD RESIGN’

Hadi is the ‘religious’ leader who time and again displays a total lack of moral understanding.

Given he has only achieved office through betraying and trampling on democratic principles and making close if often secret relationships with corrupt kleptocrats such as Najib Razak and now the raiders from PN, it is no surprise that he has now demonstrated this view that civil servants should abandon their duty of objectivity in the public interest in favour of slavish support for political bosses.

What makes his demand that civil servants sign up to the ruling party even worse is that the present coalition to which he belongs is only in government thanks first to a seizure of power through the back door in defiance of the majority of the electorate, followed by bogus ”emergency provisions after losing its fleeting majority of bought MPs.

That a man with such appalling lack of principles should now hold office, after years of being rightly shunned even by BN’s calculating kleptocrats, is a sign of just how low Malaysia’s situation has become: moving, as described by the veteran observer Lim Kit Siang. from kleptocracy to the governance by the least qualified and competent (kakistocracy).

From Kleptocracy To Kakistocracy – Malaysia’s Sad Progress

Failed politicians, not civil servants, are the ones who should resign. This is according to Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang who was responding to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang who had asked civil servants who refuse to support the Perikatan Nasional government to resign. “I do not agree with Hadi as I believe that it is the political leaders who have failed in their duties, like those in the bloated Muhyiddin cabinet who, in the national interest, should resign. “I do not fault civil servants who are not prepared to see the Malaysian civil service deteriorate into a kakistocracy,” Lim said in a statement today. Last Sunday, Hadi said those who do not support the government of the day are morally bound to resign.

SARAWAK REPORT

.