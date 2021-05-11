COVID-19 SPREADS AS RAYA NEARS – INFECTIVITY RATE IN 8 STATES ABOVE NATIONAL AVERAGE – AND WHILE COPS TURNED BACK THOUSANDS OF EAST COAST-BOUND CARS, HOW MANY SLIPPED THROUGH THE ‘RAT TRAILS’?
Covid-19: Infectivity rate in eight states above national average of 1.13, says Health DG
PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0, pronounced R-nought) in eight states, excluding Putrajaya, has surpassed the national average of 1.13, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
The Health director-general in a tweet early Tuesday (May 11), noted that the current R0 remained above the one-point threshold as cases continue to increase nationwide.
He posted several graphs denoting the infectivity rates affecting the country including a projection of an increase in cases following non-compliance in effort to curb the spread of the virus.
The highest R0 was recorded in Kedah (1.31) followed by Terengganu (1.28), Pahang (1.23), Penang (1.21) and Melaka (1.2).
Also above the national average were Selangor (1.15), Putrajaya (1.14), Negri Sembilan (1.19) and Perak (1.19).
Kuala Lumpur (1.11) and Johor (1.11) showed a dip in the infectivity rate since Saturday (May 8) while Sarawak, Kelantan and Sabah recorded infectivity rates of below 1.0, while Perlis and Labuan only recorded three new Covid-19 cases yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry had also observed an increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 for the past six weeks.
Based on data released on Monday (May 10), the ministry noted that there had been an increase of 43.2% in the number of deaths in Week 18 compared to Week 17 since the beginning of this year.
A total of 1,333 vehicles attempting interstate travel nationwide were ordered to turn back on Sunday, says Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Abd Rahim Jaafar.
He said there were some who tried to go through the roadblocks with permission forms that did not have a signature and stamp from the police.
“Some of them were trying their luck… perhaps thinking policemen would overlook and so on,” he told reporters yesterday after inspecting the roadblock in Tanjung Lumpur in Kuantan.
He said police had detected various tactics used, including the use of work passes, to get past the roadblocks.
Asked about the actions of those who set fire to the barriers and barbed wire erected by the police following their rage at the closure of “rat trails”, he said all parties should abide by the law. ber
“Some are dissatisfied and take action on their own, so I urge them to please abide by the law. These steps are taken solely to break the Covid-19 chain, so people are asked to be patient,” he said.
The media had reported that as a result of being angered over the closure of rat trails, some residents in Besut, Terengganu, had burnt police-erected barriers and barbed wire on Sunday. BERNAMA / MALAYSIA NOW
ANN / BERNAMA
.