COVID-19 SPREADS AS RAYA NEARS – INFECTIVITY RATE IN 8 STATES ABOVE NATIONAL AVERAGE – AND WHILE COPS TURNED BACK THOUSANDS OF EAST COAST-BOUND CARS, HOW MANY SLIPPED THROUGH THE ‘RAT TRAILS’?

Covid-19: Infectivity rate in eight states above national average of 1.13, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0, pronounced R-nought) in eight states, excluding Putrajaya, has surpassed the national average of 1.13, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general in a tweet early Tuesday (May 11), noted that the current R0 remained above the one-point threshold as cases continue to increase nationwide.

He posted several graphs denoting the infectivity rates affecting the country including a projection of an increase in cases following non-compliance in effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The highest R0 was recorded in Kedah (1.31) followed by Terengganu (1.28), Pahang (1.23), Penang (1.21) and Melaka (1.2).

Also above the national average were Selangor (1.15), Putrajaya (1.14), Negri Sembilan (1.19) and Perak (1.19).

Kuala Lumpur (1.11) and Johor (1.11) showed a dip in the infectivity rate since Saturday (May 8) while Sarawak, Kelantan and Sabah recorded infectivity rates of below 1.0, while Perlis and Labuan only recorded three new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry had also observed an increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 for the past six weeks.

Based on data released on Monday (May 10), the ministry noted that there had been an increase of 43.2% in the number of deaths in Week 18 compared to Week 17 since the beginning of this year.