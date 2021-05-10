DAP’S HANNAH YEOH CALLS FOR CEMETERY VISITS FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS TO BE ALLOWED FOR MUSLIMS DURING RAYA – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN SUDDENLY IMPOSES SLEW OF HARSH RESTRICTIONS AFTER MONTHS OF HALF-BAKED SOPs

Hannah Yeoh

@hannahyeoh @MKNJPM saya meminta supaya ziarah kubur untuk ahli keluarga (immediate family members) di daerah yang sama pada Hari Raya dibenarkan kerana: • outdoor; dan • semua memakai pelitup muka. Mohon pertimbangkan.

PM: Raya home, cemetery visits no longer permitted under new national MCO

KUALA LUMPUR — The government has now prohibited family visits for Hari Raya Aidilfitri along with all social events under the movement control order to address the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

However, Muslim couples may have their marriages solemnised following standard operating procedures set by their state religious authorities while non-Muslims can have their unions registered at the National Registration Department (NRD) according to stipulated regulations.

He added that all seminars, conferences, and meetings which require physical presence are also banned.

“House visits and visiting cemeteries on Hari Raya Aidilfitri are not allowed.

“Aidilfitri prayers in mosques and suraus are allowed with a congregation presence not exceeding 50 people for mosques and suraus that can accommodate 1,000 people, and 20 for mosques and suraus that can accommodate fewer than 1,000 people,” Muhyiddin said, adding that the rule on crowd limit also applies to all other prayer times.

He said that the SOPs for the operation of non-Muslim houses of worships would be issued by the National Unity Ministry.

Last Tuesday, the National Security Council (NSC) banned open houses for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

However, the government had introduced some leeway for this year’s celebration by allowing 15 people per house visit on the first day, in areas under the movement control order.

For areas under the conditional and recovery MCOs, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had said the government would allow Raya visits for the first three days, with a limit of 20 and 25 people respectively.

PM: Only three per car during all-Malaysia MCO starting Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR — Private vehicles, taxis, and e-hailing services will be allowed a maximum capacity of three people per car beginning this Wednesday under the just announced nationwide movement control order (MCO), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The prime minister announced the limit in a statement along with a slew of other restrictions for the four-week MCO.

“The number of passengers allowed in private vehicles, taxis, and e-hailing (vehicles) will be limited to three people including the driver,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the number of passengers allowed in vehicles ferrying goods and those part of supply chains will depend on the number permitted as stated on their registration and licences.

Concerning public transport, he said the number of passengers allowed in each vehicle must be such that it is possible to maintain the minimum distance of one metre between occupants.

This comes after most of the country was put under MCO last week, with regulations from the National Security Council initially allowing private vehicles to ferry passengers according to its size and capacity.

