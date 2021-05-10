TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – ROADBLOCKS SPRING UP TO CHECK UNAUTHORISED TRAVEL AS MUHYIDDIN ORDERS NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN – AMID NEWS OF THOUSANDS TRYING TO ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ FOR THE RAYA HOLIDAYS – EVEN AS COVID-19 SPREADS & CLUSTERS SPROUT ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Roadblocks spring up to check unauthorised travel

KUALA LUMPUR: As Hari Raya Aidilfitri draws near, there still are some individuals who are stubborn and willing to break the law to cross state borders although the travel ban comes into effect today.

In KELANTAN, after over 1,000 vehicles that tried to enter the state were ordered to turn back yesterday, another 366 vehicles were ordered to do the same from midnight till 7am today for not having police permits.

“Currently, roadblocks are conducted at three entry points into Kelantan – Jeli, Gua Musang and Pasir Puteh – and 1,426 vehicles have been ordered to turn back,” Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat said today.

He said police would tighten roadblocks at the three border points to ensure only those with permits were allowed in, adding that they would also monitor other routes to thwart unauthorised attempts to enter the state.

Security teams in other states are also manning roadblocks to thwart unauthorised interstate and interdistrict travel.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said nine more roadblocks had been added to the existing 15 and that police would also strengthen state district lines.

“As the public is not allowed to cross states and districts, I advise them not to do so as this is courting trouble… If they break the law, they will be issued summonses,” he said.

He also reminded the people in the state not to use other routes to get into other districts or states as the police will be monitoring road users.

In SELANGOR, police said they are still monitoring traffic movement in three districts under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Kuala Selangor district police chief Ramli Kasa said they had set up five checkpoints in Kuala Selangor and two targeted roadblocks.

“If there is a lot of movement, then we will set up a roadblock in that area, (but) what’s certain is that there will be roadblocks at the exit points of the highways,” he said.

Six districts in Selangor – Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang – have been placed under MCO until May 17.

Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor, however, are still under the CMCO.

In PAHANG, 32 roadblocks at district and state borders have been set up involving more than 150 police personnel, with assistance from other security personnel.

Pahang police chief Abd Jalil Hassan said 15 roadblocks were set up at state borders and 17 at district borders.

“For the Kuantan district, which is under MCO, there are six roadblocks. In addition, we are conducting spot checks at certain routes using mobile patrol vehicles,” he said.

In TERENGGANU, 25 roadblocks have been set up following the travel ban which began today and ends on June 6.

Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik said 12 roadblocks were at state borders and will operate around the clock, while others will operate between eight to 16 hours depending on the situation at each location.

“A total 108 police and 108 armed forces personnel will be on duty at the roadblocks,” he said.

In KEDAH, 481 police officers and personnel are manning 24 roadblocks at the district and state borders.

Kedah contingent public order staff officer Zaiyadur Rashad Hassan said seven roadblocks had been set up at district borders and 17 at state borders.

“District border roadblocks have been set up in front of the Kota Sarang Semut police station for the Kota Setar district; Jalan Bandar Puteri Jaya (Kuala Muda); Jalan Kepala Batas (Kubang Pasu); in front of the Yan district police headquarters (Yan); SJR Jalan Titi Jeniang (Sik) and Lebuhraya BKE-Binjul and Jalan Kuala Ketil in Baling district.

“For the state borders, there are 17 roadblocks throughout the Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Kulim, Baling, Pendang and Bandar Baharu districts,” he said.

In SABAH, state police commissioner Hazani Ghazali said 51 roadblocks had been set up to control entry into districts following the ban beginning today till May 16 in accordance with state government’s orders.

“The roadblocks will control interdistrict movement, including in residential areas, cemeteries, shopping malls and other areas of interests throughout Hari Raya… Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang are considered one district.

“A total of 355 Covid-19 monitoring teams with 2,103 personnel are on duty to ensure that the public complies with SOPs,” he said.

He added that police were still receiving many applications for interdistrict and interstate travel for Hari Raya.

“Applications will be rejected due to invalid reasons. For those who violate SOPs, they will still be issued summonses if they continue to violate orders,” he said.

The Sabah government had previously allowed interdistrict travel according to six set zones.

The six zones were Zone 1 (Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Ranau, Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan and Papar), Zone 2 (Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Sipitang), Zone 3 (Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas), Zone 4 (Sandakan, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Tongod), Zone 5 (Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Kalabakan) and Zon 6 (Keningau, Tambunan and Tenom).

19 new Covid-19 clusters, 7 involving workplaces

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 19 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a statement, he said seven were workplace clusters, five clusters linked to religious activities, two were linked to the education sector and five community clusters.

The clusters were detected in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Perak.

Selangor

Balakong Jaya Tiga – a workplace cluster in Hulu Langat. It involves workers in a business promise at Jalan Balakong Jaya 3, Balakong Jaya Industrial Park in Seri Kembangan. 15 were screened, 10 tested positive.

Jalan Raja Musa – a workplace cluster in Kuala Selangor. It involves workers in a factory at Jalan Raja Musa, Bestari Jaya Industrial Area in Batang Berjuntai had been screened. 138 were screened, 6 tested positive.

Desa Kemuning – a religious activity cluster in Klang. The index case tested positive on May 8 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. Its name refers to Taman Desa Kemuning, Shah Alam where the cases were reported. 35 were screened, 10 tested positive.

Jalan Haji Alias – a religious activity cluster in Klang. The index case tested positive on april 30 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. Its name refers to Jalan Haji Alias, Kampung Bukit Kapar where the cases were reported. 30 were screened, 13 tested positive.

Jalan Jurutera – an education sector cluster involving Petaling and Gombak. It involves staff and students in an educational centre at Jalan Jurutera, Kampung Sri Langkas in Puchong, Petaling. 43 were screened, 12 tested positive.

Johor

Jalan Kesyukuran – a religious activity cluster in Kota Tinggi. The index case tested positive on April 29 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The patient resides at Jalan Kesyukuran, Bandar Penawar. 42 were screened, 14 tested positive.

Kampung Sawah – a community cluster in Pontian. The index case tested positive on May 8 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The patient lives in Kampung Sawah, Pekan Nanas. 60 were screened, 6 tested positive.

Jalan Maharani – a workplace cluster involving Muar and Tangkak. The index case tested positive on May 7 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. It involves workers in a public administration centre at Jalan Maharani, Muar. 147 were screened, 33 tested positive.

Penang

Bukit Minyak Lapan – a workplace cluster involving North, South and Central Seberang Perai. The index case tested positive on May 7 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. It involves workers in a factory at Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 8, Bukit Minyak Industrial Area, Simpang Ampat. 189 were screened, 37 tested positive.

Kedah

Dah Empat Kota – a workplace cluster involving Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Pendang and Yan. The index case tested positive on April 30 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. It involves staff of a public administration centre at Wilayah 4, Kota Sarang Semut in Kota Setar. 45 were screened, 10 tested positive.

Dah Lalang – a cluster involving a religious gathering in Baling. The index case tested positive on May 6 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The name of the cluster refers to Kampung Lalang, where the virus is reported to have spread. 19 were screened, 13 tested positive.

Terengganu

Pelagat Tiga – a community cluster in Besut. The index case tested positive on May 5 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The patient resides at Pelagat 3, Seberang Jerteh. 230 were screened, 32 tested positive.

Perak

Parit Lima – a community cluster in Hilir Perak. The cluster involves a funeral that took place on April 29. The index case tested positive on May 8 through a close contact screening. The patient lives in Jalan Parit 5, Sungai Sumun. 146 were screened, 10 tested positive.

Jalan Baling – an educational institution cluster in Hulu Perak. Positive cases were reported on May 3 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The cluster involves staff and students at a school in Jalan Baling, Pengkalan Hulu. 547 were screened, 41 tested positive.

Sarawak

Ulu Anap – a community cluster involving Tatau and Bintulu. The index case tested positive on May 1 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The patient resides in Ulu Sungai Anap, Tatau, Bintulu. 125 were screened, 19 tested positive.

Emperan – a community cluster in Selangau. The cluster was detected through a targeted screening among the community in Emperan Ubah, Sibu. 436 were screened, 97 tested positive.

Kelantan

Pekan Pasir Mas – a cluster caused by a religious gathering, involving Pasir Mas and Machang. The index case tested positive on April 19 in a screening after exhibiting symptoms. The name of the cluster refers to Pekan Pasir Mas, wehre the virus is reported to have spread. 161 were screened, 51 tested positive.

Sabah

Kompleks Empat – a workplace cluster involving Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Papar, Penampang, Putatan, Ranau, Sandakan and Tuaran. The index case tested positive on May 7 through a Covid-19 screening. It involves staff at a public administration centre in Mukim Pantai, Kota Kinabalu. 97 were screened, 26 tested positive.

Pahang

Gudang Genting – a workplace cluster in Bentong. The index case tested positive on May 5 through a close contact screening. The cluster involves staff at a business premise in Genting Highlands. 917 were screened, 14 tested positive.

