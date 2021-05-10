COVID-19 CONFUSION RAGES ON – 3,807 NEW CASES, WITH SELANGOR STILL THE HIGHEST – WITH THE STATE GOVT ALLOWING ONLY OUTDOOR SPORTS EVEN AS AMPANG JAYA COUNCIL GIVES THE GREEN LIGHT TO GYMS & SPORTS CENTRES TO OPERATE
3,807 new cases, Selangor records highest cases at 1,149
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded 3,807 more Covid-19 cases on Monday (May 10), confirms the Health Ministry.
In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings Malaysia’s cumulative total of infections to 444,484 since the pandemic began.
Selangor remained the state with the highest number of cases with 1,149 new infections.
Sarawak has the second highest figures with 649, followed by Kelantan with 329 cases. ANN
Only outdoor sports allowed in MCO areas in Selangor
PETALING JAYA: Indoor sporting and recreational facilities, including gyms, will not be allowed to operate in areas under the movement control order (MCO) in Selangor.
State communications officer Jay Jay Denis clarified that only outdoor recreational activities would be allowed in the six districts under MCO which is expected to last until May 17.
“We will follow the National Security Council’s (MKN) current directives allowing only outdoor activities, and the standard operating procedures (SOP) will be updated to reflect this, ” he said on Monday (May 10).
On Friday, the Youth and Sports Ministry said that sports and recreational activities without physical contact such as jogging, cycling and exercising were allowed in open areas, subject to the SOP.
He also added that Aidilfitri bazaars in MCO areas would have to close starting Monday, as per the latest announcement by MKN.
Selangor had previously allowed Aidilfitri bazaars to operate, but Ramadan bazaars would have to close during the MCO.nn
There was some confusion earlier as the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) had published a list of updated SOPs on its official Facebook page on Sunday (May 9), which stated that Aidilfitri bazaars as well as sporting and recreational facilities are allowed to operate during MCO.
The MPAJ SOPs stated that Aidilfitri bazaars would be allowed to operate until 10pm, while healthcare centres including gymnasiums, swimming complexes, and activities such as yoga, pilates, aerobics, zumba, tai-chi, could operate from 6am to 10pm.
An MPAJ spokesperson has since said that the council would update its SOPs when there was a change to the state’s SOPs. ANN
Ampang Jaya council updates MCO SOPs, allows gyms and sports centres to operate between 6am and 10pm
KUALA LUMPUR— The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has updated its list of standard operating procedures (SOP) for sporting and recreational facilities during the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.
Under the SOPs, which were updated yesterday, sporting and recreational facilities are only allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.
“They must also adhere to a minimum of 1.5 metres in physical distancing and following the SOPs throughout its operation.
“This applies to private sports centres, badminton arenas, ping-pong centres, and any sporting activities that do not involve contact,” it said in a Facebook post.
Individual participation is limited to 30 per cent of the area’s capacity, or not exceeding 30 persons at any time, while adhering to the set SOPs.
MPAJ also updated the SOPs for other businesses and premises, such as for eateries or food and beverage outlets.
“Restaurants, shops, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food court hawkers, hawker centres, roadside food stalls, kiosks, warungs or any premises that sell food & beverages can only operate from 6am to 12am.
“Dining in, including for Ramadan buffets in restaurants and hotels, are not allowed whatsoever,” it said.
Supermarkets, mini markets, grocery stores, and convenience stores are also only allowed to operate from 6am to 12am. Shopping centres and hypermarkets are allowed to operate from 6am to 10am, and for shopping centres any entertainment activities will not be allowed.
Petrol stations similarly can only operate from 6am to 12am in MPAJ areas, while clinics and private hospitals will be allowed to operate 24 hours.
“Veterinary clinics and shops selling pet supplies must only operate from 6am to 10pm, while pharmacies and medical shops can operate from 6am to 12am.
“The sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages in traditional Chinese medicine halls and supermarkets will only be allowed from 8am to 9pm,” it said.
Laundromats are allowed to operate from 6am to 12am, on condition staff on premises adhere to the SOPs set by the National Security Council.
Opticians, car wash centres, barbers and beauty salons, can operate from 6am to 10 pm, with barbers and beauty salons limited to hair-cutting only.
“Shops selling daily necessities must only operate from 8am to 10pm, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency.
“Daily markets, morning markets that are limited to daily necessary goods, farmers’ markets, public markets and weekly markets must only operate from 6am to 2pm,” MPAJ said.
Aidilfitri bazaars, pasar malam, car boot sales and the like must only operate up to 10pm, on condition that its participants and visitors adhere to the set SOPs.
Care centres including daycare centres, kindergartens, old folks’ homes, and the like, are allowed to operate as per normal with approval from the relevant ministry and agency.
“Industrial activities can operate as normal, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency.
“Other business activities (not mentioned in the list) must only operate from 6am to 10pm, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency,” MPAJ said.
Last Monday (May 3) the government announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 in six districts in Selangor, as well as in KL, Penang, Johor, and Sarawak, for a two-week period in order to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases . MALAY MAIL
