RM10 MIL FROM MAHATHIR, RM10 MIL FROM NEWS PORTAL – WOW! EX-IGP KHALID BAKAR, WHO DENIES LEAKING INFO TO NAJIB, WILL BE A RICH MAN!

PETALING JAYA: Former inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar has given a news portal until Thursday to apologise over an article linking him to a leak in a task force probing 1MDB.

Khalid also wants The Malaysian Insight (TMI) to remove the said article and post a clarification that the article is false.

Failing which he will haul the portal to court and seek RM10 million in damages.

Khalid’s lawyer, Ashraf Appoo of Gunaseharan & Linda, told FMT that his client is determined to clear his name.

A letter of demand was served on TMI on May 6, with a one-week deadline for the apology and the retraction.

“I serve no individual, but only the nation,” Khalid said, in a message conveyed by his lawyer.

Khalid had previously sent former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad a similar letter of demand.

This after Mahathir alleged there was a leak, which he had attributed to Khalid, that led to the delay in action taken against former prime minister Najib Razak over 1MDB.

He also demanded that Mahathir retract his statement and publish an open apology.

In response, Mahathir said: “I will see him in court.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

