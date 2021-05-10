MAHB, ITSELF OFTEN ACCUSED OF SLOPPINESS, INEFFICIENCY & GRAFT SCANDALS, TELLS GOVT – DON’T ALLOW TAKEOVER OF SUBANG AIRPORTS

Don’t allow takeover of Subang airport, says Malaysia Airports

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport, or Subang airport, has been earmarked for redevelopment, and the government has been urged not to allow any plans by a private company to take over the airport.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) chairman Zambry Abd Kadir said all national airports were strategic state-owned assets. MAHB operates most of the airports in Malaysia.

This included Subang airport, which Zambry said had helped develop the aviation and aerospace industries in Malaysia.

He said the airport was already set to be redeveloped under MAHB’s “Subang airport regeneration master plan”.

“Any decision for it to be operated by the private sector needs to be deeply thought through, both in terms of security and defence, as well as property rights,” he said in a statement.

“I, on behalf of all Malaysia Airports members, would like to request for the government to review any intention of liquidating holdings of the SAAS airport to any private party.”

It was previously reported that businessman Desmond Lim, the largest shareholder of construction and property development company WCT Holdings Bhd, was looking to acquire and operate Subang airport until 2092 through its subsidiary, Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd.

Last Friday, WCT said the plan was actually a proposed renewed concession, and not to acquire the airport, as reported.

The company also said it would operate the airport under a lease, whereby the government would continue to own the land and the airport.

