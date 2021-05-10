Private education institutions ordered to stop face-to-face learning

ALL private education institutions (IPS) registered with the Education Ministry (MoE) have been instructed to implement home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) from today until June 6.

This includes international and expatriate schools, private learning centres – such as tuition, development and language centres – as well as private kindergartens throughout Malaysia.

The private education division of the Education Ministry released a statement today saying that IPS are not allowed to conduct face-to-face teaching during this period.

“This is in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement=control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO areas issued by the National Security Council (NSC) yesterday,” the ministry said.

Students currently undergoing international exams such as the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and other equivalent international exams are allowed to continue sitting for their examinations.

“This will be done at their respective schools based on the examination schedule set by the respective international examination bodies.

“All IPS must comply with this directive and always follow the SOP set by MoE, NSC and MoH to ensure the government’s efforts to curb the Covid-19 virus transmission,” the ministry said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

