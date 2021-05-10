IF TRUE, THEN AZMIN’S NOTORIOUS POL-SEC HILMAN IDHAM IS A REAL SCUMBAG – WOMAN ACCUSES GOMBAK SETIA REP OF ‘SETTING UP’ RAPE

In new report, woman accuses Gombak Setia rep of ‘setting up’ rape

A woman, who accused Gombak Setia assemblyperson Hilman Idham’s associates of raping her, has now claimed that the Bersatu politician set up the Dec 5 incident.

The latest allegation was contained in a police report dated May 8. The report was lodged several hours after her previous report on Dec 5 was leaked on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Azmi Kassim had confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Azmi said the victim withdrew her initial report on Dec 8 but later requested the police to resume their investigations.

The victim’s lawyer Asheeq Ali confirmed that his client had lodged another report, which was also leaked on Facebook.

“The second report is genuine. We are not sure how both reports were leaked,” he told Malaysiakini.

The report urged police to expedite investigations against Hilman and his alleged associates, which included a Perikatan Nasional component party division leader.

According to her first report, Hilman, whom she was “going out with”, took her to a hotel in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate her birthday on Dec 4 along with one of the men and two female friends.

She claimed the PN component party leader joined the group during a karaoke session after dinner, where they got drunk.

In her second report, the victim said she was informed on Jan 6 by a female friend present that night that the dinner and karaoke session was an alleged “set-up” by Hilman.

She then wrote to the police on Jan 12, requesting them to reopen their investigation.

She also alleged that the first report was withdrawn because the individuals named in the report had threatened and pressured her.

Following this, the victim said the police recorded her statement, in which she alleged that Hilman was involved in the incident.

However, in her initial report, the woman said she believed Hilman was not responsible and was unsure which of the two men had raped her, saying she remembered seeing someone on top of her before passing out due to intoxication.

Hilman has not responded to Malaysiakini‘s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Asheeq also confirmed his client told the police she was the woman seen with a man, whom she claimed was Hilman, in a grainy CCTV recording from outside a hotel room in Sri Hartamas where the alleged rape took place.

“The police have not said anything about the video. But they have to because my client has asked for an investigation into the leak of the video,” he said.

Last week, Hilman, who is the political secretary to International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali, had dismissed as fake a letter regarding the incident.

In the letter, he had purportedly apologised to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over the matter.

He, however, has not commented on the video.

Similarly, Asheeq said police have been silent on the information with regard to a condom his client had retrieved from a trash bin in the hotel room.

Yesterday, The Star reported that police are looking at a fresh angle and are expected to call back witnesses and suspects.

The initial investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects named in the victim’s report but they were released later.

MKINI

.