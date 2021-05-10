ASTRA VACCINATION JABS POSTPONED FOR 2,800 RECIPIENTS AT PWTC ON MAY 15 & 16

PETALING JAYA: Some 2,800 vaccination appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) will be rescheduled to a later date.

Coordinating minister for the vaccine programme Khairy Jamaluddin said this applies to those who had appointments scheduled on May 15 and 16.

He said this is to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centre, following the increasing number of daily Covid-19 cases.

“The 2,800 appointments will be rescheduled to a later date from May 17 to 23. They will be informed through the MySejahtera application from tomorrow,” he said at a joint press conference with health minister Dr Adham Baba today.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.