INDEED, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WOULD KNOW IF PITTED AGAINST MAHATHIR – NO ONE WOULD WANT HIM FOR PM! MAHATHIR DROPS ‘RM70K A MONTH TO JUMP SHIP’ BOMBSHELL – AND HOW THE PAKATAN CHIEF ‘TOTALLY REJECTED’ PROPOSALS FOR PEJUANG TO JOIN FORCES WITH PAKATAN TO OUST BERSATU

PETALING JAYA: A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader was willing to join Pejuang if it offered a sum that could match his monthly income of RM70,000, claims Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I told them in a situation where Bersatu would lose in the general election, won’t form the government and would not hold the prime minister’s post, come back to us. Pejuang was formerly Bersatu,” the Pejuang chairman and former premier said.

“He told me that he gets a salary of RM70,000 a month, and will ‘roll over’ if we could (match that).

“It is all about money. There is no conviction, ” Dr Mahathir said in an exclusive interview with Mingguan Malaysia on Sunday (May 9).

Dr Mahathir, who founded Bersatu with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in 2016 after leaving Umno, said he had also been approached by brokers to entice him to return to Bersatu.

“They met me but did not do it directly. It was about two or three months ago, ” he said.

Asked if PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had tried to “recruit” him, Dr Mahathir said Anwar had totally rejected proposals for them to join forces to oust Bersatu shortly after the Sheraton Move last year.

On his prediction for the next general election, Dr Mahathir said many parties will be contesting but no single party will secure enough seats to form a strong and stable government.

He noted that a minority government would be weak as it would have to offer rewards to gain support from other parties.

“If any one party pulls out, the government will fall.

“That is what will happen in GE15, ” he said.

ANN

.