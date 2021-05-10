BOMBSHELL – INFECTIONS TO SKYROCKET AGAIN WHEN THE ‘RAYA EXODUS’ RETURN TO THE CITIES AFTER THE HOLIDAYS? THE BUCK TOO STOPS WITH ‘FAIR WEATHER’ HEALTH DG NOOR HISHAM – INSTEAD OF BLAMING THE PEOPLE, HE SHOULD BE PUNISHED FOR PANDERING TO MUHYIDDIN & CO AT THE PEOPLE’S EXPENSE – ADDING TO THE MURKINESS SURROUNDING THE GOVT’S PANDEMIC MISMANAGEMENT – IS IT ANY WONDER THE PEOPLE HAVE GIVEN UP ON THEM & MANY OPENLY DEFIED THE LATEST ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ BAN

Politics | May 10, 2021 by | 0 Comments

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 Jun -- Keadaan trafik di Lebuhraya Pantai Timur kelihatan terkawal walaupun banyak kenderaan menggunakan laluan tersebut ketika tinjauan dari udara yang dilakukan bersama Unit Udara Polis Diraja Malaysia hari ini. -- fotoBERNAMA (2017) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Health DG Noor Hisham Should Take Responsibility – Stop Blaming The People For The Skyrocketing Covid-19 Cases

    

     

   

   

   

     
Health Ministry Director-General - Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

   

   

   

    

    

   

      

  

      

     

    

     

   

   

   

   

   

   

     

       

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle