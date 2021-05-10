‘WE WANT CAPABLE PEOPLE OF CALIBRE WHO CAN BE THE PRIDE OF MALAYSIA’ – KU LI REVEALS ‘NO CONSENSUS’ WITHIN UMNO ITSELF WHO SHOULD BE ITS PM CANDIDATE – THE NEXT TO JOIN THE GROWING CAMP OFFERING A WAY OUT FOR ZAHID TO STAY PARTY CHIEF – BUT RELINQUISH PM POST TO A LESS CORRUPTION-TAINTED LEADER – PERHAPS LIKE HIMSELF

Politics | May 10, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Ku Li: Umno should quit PN to avoid being punished for its ‘sins’

Veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has warned his party that it will have to pay the price of the “sins” committed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government if it does not leave soon.

The Gua Musang MP told The Malaysian Insight that the biggest sin committed by PN is the declaration of a state of emergency which Umno does not agree with, adding that it has caused foreign investors to look to neighbouring countries.

“Not only foreign investors, but local investors are also turning to Indonesia and other countries. As a result of this, thousands of jobs have been lost.

“Why should Umno bear the brunt of other people’s sins?” he said, expressing the belief that Umno had only agreed to support the PN government to end the political turmoil in the aftermath of the Sheraton Move.

He also claimed that the party’s grassroots were not happy being part of the coalition and said he agreed with former minister Shahrir Samad that the party should dispense with the tradition of having the party president installed as the country’s prime minister.

“Many developed countries such as Britain and the United States have prime ministers and presidents that don’t lead their parties.

“The party president’s job is to uphold the party’s struggles and promote the party ideology, while the prime minister or president is to lead the country.

“We want people who are capable, have the calibre and can be the pride of Malaysia. This person must be someone who can take the country to greater heights.

“There’s no point in having a prime minister that is popular in the party but has a bad record… and cannot be a role model for the country,” said Tengku Razaleigh, who also called for the party to select candidates based on capability, not hierarchy. MKINI

Ku Li says Umno president need not be PM

The Umno advisory committee chairman told The Malaysian Insight he agreed with Umno Johor Baru division chief Shahrir Abdul Samad that the practice of having the party president as the automatic choice for the prime ministerial candidate should be done away with.

“Many developed countries such as Britain and the United States have prime ministers and presidents that don’t lead their parties.

“The party president’s job is to uphold the party’s struggles and promote the party ideology, while the prime minister or president is to lead the country,” said the 84-year-old Umno veteran, who is also Gua Musang lawmaker.

“We want people who are capable, have calibre and can be the pride of Malaysia. This person must be someone who can take the country to greater heights.

“There’s no point in having a prime minister that is popular in the party but has (a) bad record… and cannot be a role model for the country,” said Umno veteran popularly known as Ku Li.

Shahrir told a forum last week that Umno must break away from the tradition of limiting its prime ministerial candidate to the party president, adding the party should drop its “one-man show” concept where power is centralised.

He said this was crucial as the party will soon be going into an election and there does not appear to be a consensus on who ought to be a candidate for prime minister.

On the same note, Ku Li said Umno should also end the practice of selecting candidates from the party hierarchy.

“We have to train our leaders to accept this and not hang on to old traditions. What the country needs is better quality lawmakers,” said the former Umno vice president.

Ku Li said although he was previously vice-president without any government positions, he had helped the government.

“I was sent to discuss issues with China a few times but I was not appointed to a government position, although I was vice-president,” said Tengku Razaleigh. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle