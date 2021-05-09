‘THIS IS CRAZY, TOTALLY CRAZY!’ THE FINAL BUNGLE – MALAYSIANS IN AN UPROAR OVER THEIR ‘FAILED GOVT’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME FOR 11TH HOUR ‘GILA’ DECISIONS – EVEN AS EXPERT CALLS FOR REFORM OF THE COUNTRY’S INEFFICIENT, NON-TRANSPARENT & RENT-SEEKING HEALTH SYSTEM

HIDE system a nuisance to many, social media laments as Hari Raya looms

SOCIAL media users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, claiming it to be a nuisance for many as Hari Raya approaches.

HIDE detects a locality that has a record of infections, after which the government will do a risk assessment with the Health Ministry and temporarily close the locality to enable movement controls to be enforced. It was not just social media users who are upset with the system but retail and shopping associations have also demanded Putrajaya to cease announcing further information via HIDE until the information is established to be clear, accurate, and precise. The call was made by three associations representing the shopping mall and retail industries nationwide in a joint statement today, namely Malaysia Shopping Malls Association, Malaysia Retailers Association and Malaysia Retail Chain Association. “We believe that in view of the inaccurate information on the hotspot listing, this call to close for sanitisation is premature and will cause irreversible damage to perception and business recovery and survival,” they said in a statement. Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that premises, including Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, listed in the HIDE system as high-risk locations in the spread of Covid-19 will be ordered to close for three days effective immediately. “I have sent my child’s Raya outfit for alteration at Aeon Big in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn and I’m supposed to pick it up in the next few days but now the place is listed under HIDE,” said @nrjwznl on Twitter. “Where am I supposed to find another outfit for my child now! Raya is on Thursday,” she said. Meanwhile another Twitter user, @AlawiyahYussof said she and her mother had to rush to Pudu market in Kuala Lumpur to get their pre-ordered meat for Aidilfitri because the market was instructed to close under HIDE. “THIS IS CRAZY, TOTALLY CRAZY! We ordered daging and ayam from our usual vendors at the Pudu market, to collect on Tuesday, however this morning, at about 10am, my sister called to inform me that the market will be closed from tomorrow for five days. It was based on the information from HIDE,” she said adding that the market was only informed of the closure last night. “The traders were selling their goods like it was ‘give away’, trying to finish the stocks, The daging stall was crowded since people were buying for Raya. Mom and I quickly rushed. The traffic was bad and we had to queue, it was already long,” she said. “It’s GILA lah. Why the last-minute notice and as MOSTI minister said: information from HIDE is not indicating there is a cluster. MySejahtera did not notify me too! Not only the traders are affected, we are too. Where are we going to get all those to prepare for Raya?” she added. She said the last-minute decision has caused a lot of trouble for those who had ordered stocks for the next three days as well those planning to cook for Aidilfitri. “@IsmailSabri60 @MKNJPM this is GILA!” Another user, @asyrafshuib__ said the government did not consider factors such as the Hari Raya preparations when they launched HIDE. “The stupidity of this government is very high. You launched HIDE four days before Raya and places are expected to shut for three days according to it, and you only inform this four days before the Raya celebrations when the most essential place would be supermarkets,” he said. One user pointed out that the HIDE system will make it difficult for older folks as well as those who are on prescribed medications as most pharmacies in shopping malls would also be closed due to HIDE. “All shopping malls in KL and Selangor closed – including pharmacies, grocers, supermarkets due to HIDE guidelines. @KKMPutrajaya @MKNJPM, tell me where my parents and patients are going to buy their necessities these three days?” said @iztyl90. Meanwhile, user @_chulat highlighted a discrepancy with HIDE’s system. “You know how daft HIDE list is? Publika and Solaris Dutamas is one building attached to each other. But because the list didn’t mention Solaris Dutamas, it’s operating as normal while Publika is closed,” he said. “The worst thing about this HIDE list is that it’s funneling people to other malls that have grocers which would theoretically make the other malls to be under said list,” said another user, @zahinzahwan. “People who believe HIDE use artificial intelligent and big data technology, have the same IQ as people who believe the Earth is flat,” said @amirulhanafy. Based on the list of places identified by HIDE issued yesterday, more than 150 places, including shopping malls and supermarket chains, mostly in the Klang Valley, will have to close immediately for three days. Malaysia recorded new Covid-19 cases exceeding 4,000 for the second straight day, at 4,519, as of yesterday. Malaysia’s health system needs social market reforms

THREE things are clear from Malaysia’s battle with Covid-19.First, Malaysia’s front-liners have a world-class commitment to this fight. Second, under-resourcing of healthcare has been exposed to public scrutiny and concern. Third, the relationship between the public and private sectors has fallen short of expectations and the leaders have resorted to public bickering in the midst of a global health crisis. Malaysia needs and deserves a world-class universal healthcare system, which should provide comprehensive, high-quality treatment, free of charge at the point of need to everyone who needs it, when they need it. Currently the funding, management and governance of healthcare in Malaysia is not fit-for-purpose in delivering this aim. Many people are not aware that almost half of Malaysia’s health spending comes from private sources. Out-of-pocket expenses account for around 38% of spending according to Ministry of Health data but private insurance accounts for only 7%, and charities and private companies add another 4%. This heavy reliance on private, out-of-pocket spending is problematic from an economic perspective. Contrary to popular opinion, healthcare is not a public good because people can be denied access because of costs and the constraints on resources. Economists say it is excludable and rival in consumption, which is the exact opposite of a public good. Healthcare is formally a, “merit good” or, a private product provided through public means because it is beneficial and would be under-provided by the market if the private sector was left to its own devices. Healthcare is also subject to multiple cases where the market fails to provide adequate or equitable coverage for people who need treatment. Private insurance, for example, excludes people with costly long-term chronic illness or prior conditions. This in itself justifies public healthcare. Other important causes of market failure in the private healthcare system include the problem of uninformed consumers. Patients are not able to judge whether the treatment recommended is necessary, or of the right type or is being charged at the right price so they can’t make a proper decision as to whether they should buy it or not. This also leads to a form of “moral hazard,” where unscrupulous private hospitals can take advantage of patients. Unnecessary treatments or tests are recommended because doctors and hospitals earn money from them and the “doctor knows best” imbalance puts vulnerable patients at a disadvantage. Private health providers push curative rather than preventative healthcare because they don’t get paid so much if they prevent you from getting sick. They under-provide unprofitable healthcare such as physiotherapy and particularly long-term residential care which accounts for less than 0.1% of private spending. Overcharging is endemic because patients do not know the true price of treatment or whether it is necessary. Brand name medicines are overused because they have a bigger profit margin to generic medicines. Private hospitals deny overcharging but during this pandemic a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur was fined RM200,000 for an offence under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 when it charged RM11.20 for face masks, which should cost only RM1.50. Part of this failure arises because of the management culture, mostly run by clinicians without management qualifications. We would not expect an accountant to perform a successful tonsillectomy so why would we expect an ENT specialist to be a good financial manager? Systemic management dysfunction is common including ‘accidental managers’, where medical specialists become managers only for career progression. Group think causes resistance to innovation and growth. Key functions and intuitions can be captured by special interest groups. A lack of diversity across age, gender, specialism and aptitude can lead to, “grumpy old men” syndrome that excludes important stakeholders such as women practitioners. Most important, patients, the largest and most important stakeholder, are actively excluded from healthcare management. If this happened in another industry we would be shocked. Poor management and leadership exacerbates the problems of market failure and leads to rigid, unresponsive management and poor resource decisions which damage patient confidence in the long-term. These ideas are well understood by economists, especially with the social market economy framework which provides solutions based on good governance of private markets. The principle of liability within the social market ensures that there is a balance between buyers and sellers and the principle of public provision of merit goods and the principle of solidarity ensures that no-one is excluded due to market or management failures. In terms of governance, many recent cases in the public domain show how dangerous the private healthcare market can be for patients. A prominent lawyer from Penang is suing three hospitals and eight doctors over wrong cancer diagnosis. International media reported that a highly-regarded Malaysian journalist was assaulted by a doctor in a private clinic. An award-winning regional news-portal has reported multiple issues of malpractice among a group of Malaysian doctors at a local private hospital. A Federal Court decision of September 2017 means that private hospitals are not generally liable for negligence by the independent medical practitioners who practise there. The lawyers who won this case for the hospital celebrate the decision and the RM100,000 in legal cost awarded in their favour but for patients the effects of this decision are chilling. First it denies them any general claim against hospitals for negligence and malpractice by the doctors they recommend for which they provide credentials. Second, it encourages a moral hazard in which private hospitals can reduce the monitoring of doctors because they are protected from legal liability when the doctors misbehave. Third, for international medical tourists in particular, it signals that patients are on their own if anything goes wrong because the private hospitals will not look after them. The public sector is also not immune as recent cases of abuse of female doctors by male superiors and the abuse of junior housemen reveals. There appears to be a systemic governance problem in the medical profession which harms the customers of medical services and exacerbates market failure. Cover-ups by the Malaysian medical fraternity have been widely reported by leading local and regional investigative journalists. Even a former president of the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) has publicly called-out mismanagement and conflicts of interest in the governing body of the Malaysian medical profession. Given this background the need for a national discussion on the economics, management and governance in Malaysian healthcare has never been more urgent. Above all, the statutory, civil law and regulatory protection of patients as customers in the private healthcare market denudes them of feasible remedies at law. This is made worse by the governance system within the MMC, particularly the private sector members, which protects doctors at the expense of patient welfare as a matter of standard practice so that the private system is not properly regulated within a social market framework. – May 9, 2021. * Prof Geoffrey Williams is an economist at Malaysia University of Science and Technology – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT.

KL wholesale market to close from tomorrow after Covid-19 spike

THE Kuala Lumpur wholesale market will be closed for eight days starting May 9 to May 16, said Kuala Lumpur mayor Mahadi Che Ngah

He said the market will be opened on May 17 at 12.01am.

“There will be no business activity during the closure,” Mahadi said.

A few days ago, 170 traders and workers from the seafood section at the Selayang wholesale market tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the third time an outbreak has been linked to seafood sellers at the market.

KL Hoi Seong Fish Wholesaler Association president Sing Kian Hock said there were 160 seafood stalls with nearly 900 workers at the market.

He told the Malaysian Insight last week that the traders had asked the authorities for some time as they wanted to clear their stock and prevent losses similar to what they suffered when the market was last closed for a Covid-19 outbreak.

Of the 900 workers, 170 have tested positive for the virus, while others are still waiting for their test results.

Sing told The Malaysian Insight that reported cases began to escalate on April 29, and further testing through to May 3 found more positive cases, up to eight or 10 every day.

The market has 448 stalls employing more than 4,000 people, which includes traders and workers.

Of these 168 are seafood stalls, 216 vegetable stalls, and 64 fruit stalls.

The outbreak was transmitted among those working at the seafood stalls, and the number of confirmed cases doubled in just a few days.

