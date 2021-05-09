MOVE ASIDE, NICKY LIOW! HERE COMES KELANTAN’S ‘DATIN DRUG GANGSTERESS’! COPS BUST DRUGS SYNDICATE ‘HIDING BEHIND COSMETICS BUSINESS RUN BY WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR’

A drug syndicate hiding behind a cosmetic business run by a female entrepreneur with the ‘Datin’ title has been busted by the Kelantan police.

In a raid yesterday, the police managed to seize drugs worth RM2.34 million, including 14.9 kg syabu and 180,000 Yaba pills, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat said the operations were carried out at the districts of Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas where seven men and four Thai women, including the Datin, aged between 23 and 48 were nabbed.

The drug syndicate, known as Datin Syndicate, was defeated based on intelligence and ambush by the Kelantan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department over the past weeks.

“At 4.30pm yesterday, the police arrested a man at a house in Kota Bharu and confiscated two bottles containing blackish liquid, suspected to be codeine and 180,000 Yaba pills.

“The police detained two other male suspects at 4pm yesterday in a car in Kampung Kedai Mulong and seized 17 packages containing 14.9kg syabu.

“On the same day, four men and four Thai women, including a woman with a Datin title were arrested in three districts,” he told a press conference in Kelantan today.

The police found that the 48-year-old Datin was the mastermind.

All the suspects are being probed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking offence which carries a mandatory death sentence. They have been remanded for one week.

“We believe the syndicate has been active for the past several months. The drug supply came from Thailand and would be channelled to East Coast, including Terengganu and Pahang.

“Apart from that, we also confiscated six cars, two motorcycles, jewellery and cash worth over RM300,000,” he said.

In another development, he said the Kelantan police also busted another syndicate dubbed “Mat Yo” and raided 462,000 Yaba pills worth RM4.62 million.

In the raid carried out last Wednesday and last Thursday, he said two men aged 32 and 43 were nabbed in Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah respectively.

“The 32-year-old man was arrested at an apartment at Jalan Sri Cemerlang and 14 packages containing 84,000 Yaba pills were seized.

“The second man was nabbed together with 10 packages containing 378,000 Yaba pills in Tanah Merah. These drugs were hidden inside three black barrels which were buried at a residential area.

“The cops also confiscated a car, a motorcycle and cash worth RM65,000. The suspects have been remanded for one week,” he said. – MKINI

Double drug ring takedown: Almost RM7mil worth drugs seized by Kelantan cops

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police busted two drug trafficking syndicates, known as “Mat Yo” and “Datin”, detaining 13 individuals, including four Thai women, and seizing various types of drugs with a total value of almost RM7mil, in four separate raids conducted since Wednesday (May 5).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Deputy Comm Shafien Mamat said in the first raid on May 5, police arrested a 32-year-old local man in an apartment in Kota Bharu after finding a plastic bag with 14 packages inside, containing 84,000 reddish pills suspected to be drugs, worth around RM840,000, believed to belong to him.

“Following the arrest, police raided a house in Tanah Merah the next day and arrested a 43-year-old Thai man. After an inspection, police found 378,000 yaba pills, estimated to be worth RM3.78mil, at the premises, ” he told a press conference at Kelantan police headquarters on Sunday (May 9).

He said the two men were believed to be members of the “Mat Yo” syndicate and in the next two days, police arrested 11 more individuals believed to be members of the ‘Datin’ syndicate.

He added that it started with an arrest on May 7, when police arrested a 37-year-old Thai man at a house in Kota Bharu, after finding two plastic bottles containing codeine (cough medicine) and 30 packets of red and green pills suspected to be drugs.

“Police, acting on information, intercepted a vehicle in Kota Bharu and arrested two local men, aged 36 and 24, after finding 17 packages containing syabu in the vehicle, ” he said.

DCP Shafien said based on the two arrests, police detained four more local men and four Thai women, including a “Datin”, in Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah to assist in the investigation on Saturday (May 8).

He said for the “Datin” syndicate, the police seized 180,000 yaba pills and almost 15kg of syabu, worth RM1.8mil and RM540,000 respectively, with the value of various items seized amounting to more than RM300,000.

Police also seized various items from members of the two syndicates, aged between 23 and 48, including cars, jewellery and watches, with an estimated total value of more than RM369,000, he said.

“All 13 individuals were remanded for seven days from the date of arrest, and are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, ” he said.

DCP Shafien also said that the total number of drug seizures for the two syndicates could be used by over 300,000 addicts and it was believed to be for the market in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.- Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

