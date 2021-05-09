STILL SCARY DESPITE LESS TESTING DUE TO HOLIDAY BREAK – 3,733 NEW COVID-19 CASES – RECORD DEATHS DEPITE FALL IN INFECTIONS
PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,733 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 440,677.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,278. This was followed by Sarawak (454), Johor (365), Kuala Lumpur (338), Penang (280), Kelantan (254), Negeri Sembilan (205), Kedah (176), Pahang (100), Perak (80), Melaka (66), Sabah (61), Terengganu (49), Putrajaya (20), Labuan (6) and Perlis (1). – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Record 26 Covid-19 deaths today, despite fall in case numbers
He said the fatalities in the past 24 hours involved 25 Malaysians and one foreigner. This brings the cumulative death toll to 1,683.
Selangor continued to report the bulk of the daily cases with 1,278 fresh infections followed by Sarawak with 454 cases and Johor with 365 cases – the 17th straight day that Selangor has reported the most number of daily cases.
Malaysia’s cumulative number of cases stands at 440,677. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.