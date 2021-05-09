STILL SCARY DESPITE LESS TESTING DUE TO HOLIDAY BREAK – 3,733 NEW COVID-19 CASES – RECORD DEATHS DEPITE FALL IN INFECTIONS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,733 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 440,677.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,278. This was followed by Sarawak (454), Johor (365), Kuala Lumpur (338), Penang (280), Kelantan (254), Negeri Sembilan (205), Kedah (176), Pahang (100), Perak (80), Melaka (66), Sabah (61), Terengganu (49), Putrajaya (20), Labuan (6) and Perlis (1). – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Record 26 Covid-19 deaths today, despite fall in case numbers

UKM students prepare to leave campus and return home at the end of the academic year. Malaysian recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours since the pandemic began. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, May 9, 2021.

MALAYSIA recorded 26 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest ever, even as the number of fresh infections fell to 3,733, dropping below the 4,000-mark for the first time in three days.

Director-general of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the highest number of deaths reported previously was 25, on May 8 and February 18. He said the fatalities in the past 24 hours involved 25 Malaysians and one foreigner. This brings the cumulative death toll to 1,683. Selangor continued to report the bulk of the daily cases with 1,278 fresh infections followed by Sarawak with 454 cases and Johor with 365 cases – the 17th straight day that Selangor has reported the most number of daily cases. Selangor also tops the chart with 143,270 infections, followed by Sabah with 58,857 cases and then Johor with 47,971 cases. Malaysia’s cumulative number of cases stands at 440,677. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

