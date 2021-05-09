ROCK SINGER AWIE CALLED UP BY COPS – OVER VIRAL VIDEO THAT ALLEGEDLY SHOWED HIM BREACHING SOPs BY BELTING OUT SONGS AT A MALACCA HOTEL

MELAKA: Rock singer and celebrity Ahmad Azhar Othman or Awie will be called up to the Melaka Tengah police district headquarters (IPD) to assist in investigation over the alleged violation of SOPs.

The offence is said to have occurred during a humanitarian mission performance at a hotel on Jalan Hang Tuah here.

Melaka CID chief Mohd Sukri Kaman said police would also call several other individuals, including the programme’s organiser, to assist in the investigation under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 18, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) 2021.

“Melaka police received a report at 12.43am today regarding a 42-second video clip that went viral on social media showing Datuk Awie and several other individuals violating the SOPs of the recovery control movement order while attending a humanitarian mission at a hotel.

“Therefore, all involved in the case will be called up to the Melaka Tengah IPD to get their statements taken.

“Investigations will be completed as soon as possible before the case is referred to the office of the state prosecution director,” he said in a statement here today.

Sukri urged those involved or individuals with information on the incident to help with the investigation.

In the video, Awie was seen performing at an event believed to be at a hotel that apparently did not follow the SOPs enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, such as wearing face masks and observing the physical distancing rule.

The performance was believed to be part of the “Satu Kayuhan Satu Zikir” humanitarian mission programme for rickshaw drivers on Friday.

