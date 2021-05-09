AFTER BEING CALLED ‘SPAWN OF SATAN & HYPOCRITE’ BY HER OWN SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, AIN GETS LETTER FROM SCHOOL WARNING HER OF EXPULSION – EVEN AS NATIONAL DIVER PANDELALA SWIMS TO HER SUPPORT, WARNING HER OF SABOTAGE FROM CRITICS

Pandelela dives in to support Ain Husniza, warns her of sabotage from critics

KUALA LUMPUR— World Champion diver Pandelela Rinong became the latest in public figures to throw their support behind Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam in her #MakeSchoolASaferPlace online campaign.In a tweet, the Sarawakian said she was called a diva when she tried to expose sexual harassment in the sports industry, comparing it to Ain’s revelation of rape joke and threats from her teacher and schoolmates.

“Just like when I was trying to #makesportasaferplace, I was being called DIVA, with double meaning.

“Dear Ain, I strongly advice you to stay alert as you might get sabotaged if you are not careful. However keep speaking up for our future!” the two-time Olympic medallist tweeted.

She was responding to the recent outcry towards Ain’s school headmaster for posting a comment on Ain’s Facebook page calling her a “hypocrite”, “Satan’s spawn wearing headscarves”, and told Ain’s parents to “educate her with manners”.

Politicians including DAP’s Kasthuriraani Patto and former education minister Maszlee Malik have come forward and urged the Education Ministry to step up investigations into the matter.

Pandelela was recently snubbed from “datukship”, with the state’s Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah saying that it is not good to always reward an athlete each time he or she wins something.

Absent from school: Ain served with warning letter

Form 5 student Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, who recently exposed her male teacher for allegedly making lewd jokes in class, has been served with a warning letter for being absent from school.

Her father Saiful Nizam Ab Wahab said the letter dated April 28 stated that Ain can be expelled if she skips school or fail to notify the school management reason for being absent.

This was despite him having informed the school principal that Ain felt unsafe to go to school, the father added.

“On April 28, I went to the school for a discussion which was attended by the school principal, its Students Affairs teacher, Ain’s class teacher, and the school Parent-Teacher Association president.

“There was no mention at all about Ain’s absence from school for three days. Besides, Ain really felt unsafe because the teacher (whom she exposed) was still working as usual.

“On May 4, we received the first warning letter via PosLaju, which stated that Ain has been absent for three days and can be expelled. The letter is dated April 28, which was the same date when I met the principal,” he told Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini had contacted Saiful Nizam after learning that Ain had posted on social media last night talking about her expulsion.

She also claimed that this was happening when no action was taken against the teacher in question and a schoolmate of hers, who made a rape threat against her after she came forward about the lewd joke.

It must be noted that Ain has not been expelled from school, as reported by another news portal this morning.

This was confirmed by the father, who said that the warning letter was the only one sent to them so far.

Saiful Nizam also expressed his disappointment over the matter and said that he would seek an explanation from the school.

“This is really unfair,” he said.

Malaysiakini has reached the Selangor Education Department for comments.

On April 24, Ain posted a video on TikTok where she said a male teacher had made jokes about rape during a physical and health education class, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

This included telling the boys in class that if they were to commit rape, they should target those above 18.

The issue had sparked the outrage of many quarters in the country, including calls for action against the teacher and improvement on the education system. MKINI

MPs call for action after school principal labels own student Ain ‘Satan’s spawn’ on Facebook for rape joke exposé

KUALA LUMPUR — Several MPs have called for swift action by the Ministry of Education towards the principal of SMK Puncak Alam for purportedly leaving uncouth comments against her student Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam on Facebook.“Don’t be a coward and take action before it is too late,” Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman posted on Twitter last night.

“I stand firmly in solidarity with Ain.”

Similarly, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto implored minister Radzi Jidin to take action after the comments.

“Take action now. Suspend both teacher and headmistress pending investigation.”

In a series of comments, the Facebook account of the principal Sarimah Mohamed Nor (named “Aimanaizah Sarimahmohamednor”) called Ain “hypocrite”, “Satan’s spawn wearing headscarves”, and told Ain’s parents to “educate her with manners”.

The comments were left on a post promoting Ain and her mother Niza Sharifudin’s appearance in Facebook live session with Khadijah Learning Centre on the topic of speaking up.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Ain confirmed that the Facebook account that left the comments was of the principal.

Ain also said that she faces the possibility of getting expelled for speaking up against the rape joke by the school’s teacher and the rape threat by her schoolmate.

Malay Mail is verifying the Ain’s statement with the school, and seeking further comments from her parents, the principal, and the ministry.

Ain had started a Twitter Hashtag #MakeSchoolASaferPlace that set Twitter abuzz and appeared among the top 10 trending topics in the country — with even celebrities sharing their personal stories of sexual harassment.

Her original post on Twitter was accompanied by the hashtag #MakeSchoolASaferPlace, in which she called out public figures such as former education minister Maszlee Malik, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, cartoonist Zunar, and celebrity actress and singer Adibah Noor, to support the cause.   MALAY MAIL

