AFTER BEING CALLED ‘SPAWN OF SATAN & HYPOCRITE’ BY HER OWN SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, AIN GETS LETTER FROM SCHOOL WARNING HER OF EXPULSION – EVEN AS NATIONAL DIVER PANDELALA SWIMS TO HER SUPPORT, WARNING HER OF SABOTAGE FROM CRITICS

Form 5 student Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, who recently exposed her male teacher for allegedly making lewd jokes in class, has been served with a warning letter for being absent from school.

Her father Saiful Nizam Ab Wahab said the letter dated April 28 stated that Ain can be expelled if she skips school or fail to notify the school management reason for being absent.

This was despite him having informed the school principal that Ain felt unsafe to go to school, the father added.

“On April 28, I went to the school for a discussion which was attended by the school principal, its Students Affairs teacher, Ain’s class teacher, and the school Parent-Teacher Association president.

“There was no mention at all about Ain’s absence from school for three days. Besides, Ain really felt unsafe because the teacher (whom she exposed) was still working as usual.

“On May 4, we received the first warning letter via PosLaju, which stated that Ain has been absent for three days and can be expelled. The letter is dated April 28, which was the same date when I met the principal,” he told Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini had contacted Saiful Nizam after learning that Ain had posted on social media last night talking about her expulsion.

She also claimed that this was happening when no action was taken against the teacher in question and a schoolmate of hers, who made a rape threat against her after she came forward about the lewd joke.

It must be noted that Ain has not been expelled from school, as reported by another news portal this morning.

This was confirmed by the father, who said that the warning letter was the only one sent to them so far.

Saiful Nizam also expressed his disappointment over the matter and said that he would seek an explanation from the school.

“This is really unfair,” he said.

Malaysiakini has reached the Selangor Education Department for comments.

On April 24, Ain posted a video on TikTok where she said a male teacher had made jokes about rape during a physical and health education class, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

This included telling the boys in class that if they were to commit rape, they should target those above 18.

The issue had sparked the outrage of many quarters in the country, including calls for action against the teacher and improvement on the education system.