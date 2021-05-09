NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN – WAKE UP, ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI! IS NOT AN INTER-DISTRICT BAN ACROSS THE COUNTRY THE SAME AS THE NATIONWIDE MCO MUHYIDDIN PROMISED HE WON’T IMPLEMENT AGAIN?

Loke: What’s the difference between MCO and CMCO?

Former transport minister Anthony Loke has called on Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to clarify the difference between a state under a movement control order (MCO) and one under a conditional MCO, after the latest announcement of an interdistrict travel ban across the country.

He said he was puzzled by the move and Ismail’s official statement on the Defence Ministry’s Facebook page didn’t touch on this.

“In an important announcement like this, the minister should offer further explanation of the execution of the mechanism.

“I call for the minister to give an explanation on Sunday (today) and answer why the cross-district travel ban was implemented in states under the conditional MCO,” the Seremban MP said on Facebook.

The interdistrict travel ban has been extended to the entire country for four weeks beginning May 10 until June 6.

The government also banned all social activities and all other non-essential activities which could result in a crowd during the same period.

At face value, this blurs the line between MCO and conditional MCO areas.

The most notable difference, come May 10, is that conditional MCO areas have fewer restrictions on the type of businesses that are allowed to operate.

For example, cinemas cannot operate in MCO areas.

Previously, interdistrict travel curbs were only imposed on regions under MCO.

Ismail said interdistrict and interstate travel will only be allowed with police permission.

However, a Defence Ministry officer clarified that those who cross state lines for work only need to produce a company letter.

Ismail said public and private sectors are also not allowed to hold in-person official or social events.

Both curbs on travel and in-person events will be subject to a review after two weeks of their imposition, he added.

This is the first time interdistrict travel curbs and a ban on gatherings have been imposed simultaneously nationwide since March last year.

However, most forms of economic activities – including golf courses – are allowed to resume operations in MCO areas.

The new curbs came as the Health Ministry is struggling with a record number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care as some hospitals have already reached full capacity.

The government is also experimenting with a new early warning system known as the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide).

MKINI

.