Explain 3-day closure for premises listed on HIDE, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has questioned the three-day closure rule for premises flagged as potential hotspots under the government’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.

He said the last-minute announcement by senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob to close down premises temporarily would negatively affect business owners, who were already struggling to get by as a result of the pandemic.

“Earlier in the day, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin clearly stated that the list of locations released under HIDE were not confirmed Covid-19 clusters, and that such premises do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

“In the evening, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob came out with a late statement ordering all those listed under HIDE to be closed immediately, contradicting the earlier statement made by Khairy,” Yii said in a statement today.

He said the contradicting statements by two different ministers signalled that the government had lost control of the pandemic response.

He questioned the parameters and methodology used to identify hotspot areas, saying they must be clear and backed by science.

“If not, we may see unintended consequences including stigma towards a certain business area that can significantly affect their business, or worse as seen today businesses being ordered to close without proper explanation,” he said.

He also questioned why factories or high-risk workplaces were not appearing on the list.

“What are the parameters used to determine these factors? All these must be transparent as it is a big decision since it involves hundreds of premises all over the country,” he added.

The government’s new HIDE system has identified 1,660 potential cluster locations as at May 3.

According to MySejahtera, 0.2% of premises registered under its mobile application are responsible for 90% of Covid-19 transmissions in the country.

‘Closure of Hide-flagged premises will cause irreversible perception damage’