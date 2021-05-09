THE GOVT HAS LOST CONTROL – EVEN MINISTERS ARE CONTRADICTING EACH OTHER – MALAYSIANS, RETAIL INDUSTRIES ENRAGED AT MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S LAST-MINUTE SCRAMBLE TO DO WHAT THEY SHOULD HAVE DONE WEEKS AGO – INSTEAD OF SITTING ON THEIR BUTTS & STILL PLAYING POLITICS TO PLEASE THEIR ELECTORATE – INSTEAD OF MAKING THE TOUGH CALLS EVERYONE WAS TELLING THEM TO – EVEN THE LATEST INFO APP ‘HIDE’ TURNS OUT TO BE A FISACO

PETALING JAYA: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has questioned the three-day closure rule for premises flagged as potential hotspots under the government’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.

He said the last-minute announcement by senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob to close down premises temporarily would negatively affect business owners, who were already struggling to get by as a result of the pandemic.

“Earlier in the day, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin clearly stated that the list of locations released under HIDE were not confirmed Covid-19 clusters, and that such premises do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

“In the evening, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob came out with a late statement ordering all those listed under HIDE to be closed immediately, contradicting the earlier statement made by Khairy,” Yii said in a statement today.

He said the contradicting statements by two different ministers signalled that the government had lost control of the pandemic response.

He questioned the parameters and methodology used to identify hotspot areas, saying they must be clear and backed by science.

“If not, we may see unintended consequences including stigma towards a certain business area that can significantly affect their business, or worse as seen today businesses being ordered to close without proper explanation,” he said.

He also questioned why factories or high-risk workplaces were not appearing on the list.

“What are the parameters used to determine these factors? All these must be transparent as it is a big decision since it involves hundreds of premises all over the country,” he added.

The government’s new HIDE system has identified 1,660 potential cluster locations as at May 3.

According to MySejahtera, 0.2% of premises registered under its mobile application are responsible for 90% of Covid-19 transmissions in the country.

‘Closure of Hide-flagged premises will cause irreversible perception damage’

Shopping mall and retail industry associations say the three-day closure directive for all premises identified by the Covid-19 Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide) system was not only premature but would cause “irreversible damage” to business recovery.

The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK), the Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA), the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) and the Bumiputra Retailers Organisation (BRO) released a joint statement today urging for the closure to be put off.

“We believe that in view of the inaccurate information on the hotspots listing, this call to close for sanitisation is premature and will cause irreversible damage to perception, business recovery and survival.

“This proposed closure should be held in abeyance until the data used in Hide has been confirmed accurate and the hotspot locations are accurately identified.

As such, the associations also urged the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to immediately stop announcing any more information derived from the Hide system until “[…] clear, accurate and precise basis” accompany the information released.

They say data from the Health Ministry shows that shopping malls and shopping areas only account for 4.78 percent of Covid-19 incidence as opposed to the top three which were factories (48.06 percent), community spread (12.5 percent) and construction (11.56 percent).

This shows that the Hide information was incomplete and skewed, they said, as only those premises and operations that diligently comply with the SOPs and MySejahtera records are data-mined.

Meanwhile, those sectors that blatantly flout the SOPs are not evaluated for lack of data and thus do not appear as hotspots despite being so, they said.

“This absolutely inaccurate publication is dangerously misleading and clearly contains misinformation. This is tantamount to punishing those who are in compliance and hiding those who blatantly flout the system.

“If this situation persists and is not corrected urgently, it will lead to disobedience just like the deep discounts given to those who do not pay their fines on time, making a mockery of those law-abiding citizens who pay their dues on a timely basis,” the associations said.

Over 150 premises were flagged by the Hide system today, mostly in the Klang Valley and comprising largely of popular shopping malls such as Suria KLCC, the 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Megamall, the Bangsar Shopping Centre and The Curve.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said all premises flagged by the Hide system will be closed for three days with immediate effect due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The initial Hide FAQ (frequently asked questions) statement released this morning stated there was no need for premises flagged to shut down but said that pre-emptive action was needed.

The FAQ also stated that the listed premises are not actual clusters but potential clusters which could materialise unless pre-emptive measures were taken.

