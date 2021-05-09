Shopping mall and retail industry associations say the three-day closure directive for all premises identified by the Covid-19 Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide) system was not only premature but would cause “irreversible damage” to business recovery.
The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK), the Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA), the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) and the Bumiputra Retailers Organisation (BRO) released a joint statement today urging for the closure to be put off.
“We believe that in view of the inaccurate information on the hotspots listing, this call to close for sanitisation is premature and will cause irreversible damage to perception, business recovery and survival.
“This proposed closure should be held in abeyance until the data used in Hide has been confirmed accurate and the hotspot locations are accurately identified.
As such, the associations also urged the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to immediately stop announcing any more information derived from the Hide system until “[…] clear, accurate and precise basis” accompany the information released.
They say data from the Health Ministry shows that shopping malls and shopping areas only account for 4.78 percent of Covid-19 incidence as opposed to the top three which were factories (48.06 percent), community spread (12.5 percent) and construction (11.56 percent).
This shows that the Hide information was incomplete and skewed, they said, as only those premises and operations that diligently comply with the SOPs and MySejahtera records are data-mined.
Meanwhile, those sectors that blatantly flout the SOPs are not evaluated for lack of data and thus do not appear as hotspots despite being so, they said.
“This absolutely inaccurate publication is dangerously misleading and clearly contains misinformation. This is tantamount to punishing those who are in compliance and hiding those who blatantly flout the system.
“If this situation persists and is not corrected urgently, it will lead to disobedience just like the deep discounts given to those who do not pay their fines on time, making a mockery of those law-abiding citizens who pay their dues on a timely basis,” the associations said.
Over 150 premises were flagged by the Hide system today, mostly in the Klang Valley and comprising largely of popular shopping malls such as Suria KLCC, the 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Megamall, the Bangsar Shopping Centre and The Curve.
Earlier today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said all premises flagged by the Hide system will be closed for three days with immediate effect due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
The initial Hide FAQ (frequently asked questions) statement released this morning stated there was no need for premises flagged to shut down but said that pre-emptive action was needed.
The FAQ also stated that the listed premises are not actual clusters but potential clusters which could materialise unless pre-emptive measures were taken.
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
