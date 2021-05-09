GUAN ENG SAYS WHAT THE WHOLE COUNTRY WANTS TO SCREAM AT MUHYIDDIN – STOP HIDING & BEING IN DENIAL! TAKE CHARGE OF THE COVID-19 FIGHT IMMEDIATELY – AND DON’T TRY TO FUDGE THE DATA, THE INFECTIONS WILL CATCH UP JUST LIKE NOW, YOU CAN’T ‘POWER PLAY’ WITH A VIRUS LIKE COVID-19

Guan Eng to PM: stop being in denial and take charge

PETALING JAYA: The prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, was urged today to take charge of the daily National Security Council (MKN) meetings to deal with the country’s struggling economy and the Covid-19 crisis.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the latest surge in Covid-19 infections and series of movement control orders in several key states had caused a slow economic recovery.

In a statement, he said the Perikatan Nasional-led government’s crisis management failure, “riddled with double standards, policy flip-flops and SOP U-turns” were the major contributory factors of the sluggish recovery.

Lim accused the government of trying to shift responsibility onto the rakyat, citing the recent warnings by officials that there could be more than 5,000 Covid-19 daily cases after Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the threats to detain or even imprison those who violate MCO restrictions.

“The national grievance of the rakyat is not against these laws but the double standard enforcement of VIPs going unpunished or with lenient sentences as compared to the ordinary rakyat,” he added.

Despite the Emergency and suspension of Parliament, Lim said the health crisis has deteriorated, adding that MKN continues with its failed approaches in curbing the surge of infections.

The country, he added, remains in recession despite the government spending RM622 billion in the economic stimulus packages and 2021 federal budget.

He urged Putrajaya to explain why the people had not benefited from the budget or the stimulus packages.

He said it should result in each Malaysian receiving more than RM19,000 in benefits over the course of one year. “Where then is the RM19,000 in benefits to each Malaysian?,” he said.

He lamented the low vaccination rates, saying less than one million Malaysians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, making the December target this year to vaccinate 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population impossible.

He said Muhyiddin appeared to be disconnected with these issues and should take charge by holding daily meetings with MKN.

