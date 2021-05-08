HAS MUHYIDDIN REGIME LEFT IT TOO LATE? UMNO NO.2 MAT HASAN DEMANDS ‘RADICAL’ APPROACH TO COVID FIGHT – EVEN AS SABAH SENDS SOS OVER DEPLETING BLOOD SUPPLIES – WHILE KUANTAN, IPOH & BUTTERWORTH THE LATEST TO GO UNDER MCO

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged the government to implement strict lockdown measures during the festive season in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.
Mohamad suggested that all forms of movement be limited to meeting essential economic needs or emergencies.
“Any festival and celebration plans should be postponed for the greater benefit of the society and nation,” he said.
With Hari Raya Aidilfitri due on May 13, Mohamad warned that any form of travel, visits and celebrations during Raya will only exacerbate the situation, even with strict health protocols in place.
“The purpose of festivals in Islam is to seek for God’s (Allah’s) pleasure. The best form of pleasing God is when we sacrifice our desires to save more lives and reduce the burden of the society,” added Mohamad, who is widely called Tok Mat.
“Our economy, social life and employment can all be rebuilt after we recover from this crisis,” he said. “However, loss of lives and public health security are far greater risks that must be avoided.”
He noted that infection rates have been increasing, with a spike in cases being admitted to intensive care.
“We need a radical approach to face this pandemic immediately,” he said.
The health ministry has reported 4,519 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours; there are 36,564 active cases, with 393 patients being treated in intensive care and 210 requiring respiratory assistance.
ICU wards in hospitals in the country are reported to be fast reaching full capacity.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Hospital Sungai Buloh ICU is almost at full capacity with Covid-19 patients.
“We are almost running out of beds. Please stay healthy and stay safe,” he said last week.
Sabah sends SOS over depleting blood supplies
KOTA KINABALU: The state government has called on Sabahans to donate blood at their respective district blood banks after a drastic drop in supplies statewide.
State local government and housing minister Masidi Manjun made the special mention in his daily Covid-19 statement today, after the third wave of Covid-19 cases hindered blood donation drives throughout the state.
He said the situation is expected to worsen during the fasting month and continue up to the Harvest Festival at the end of this month.
Although hospitals in Sabah have taken precautionary measures, he said the imposition of the various movement control orders have subsequently affected existing supplies.
“It is estimated that the blood stocks this year will drop as much as 20% following the cancellation of over 200 blood donation campaigns which had initially targeted to collect some 6,000 blood supplies.
“This depletion must be overcome immediately so that the supplies for patients will not reach a critical level,” he said.
Masidi said the Sabah medical transfusion services have set a weekly collection target of 1,800 supplies in order to meet demands and ensure the blood supply level is within the safe level.
“Therefore, the state government urges all the people to go and donate by contacting the nearest blood bank,” he said.
Covid-19 infections were back to double-digit figures today, with 63 cases reported from 153 yesterday.
Sabah now has 58,796 cumulative cases, with 574 patients still receiving treatment at hospitals or low-risk treatment centres.
Kuantan, Ipoh, Butterworth under MCO restrictions
PETALING JAYA: The government has announced more areas under movement control order (MCO) restrictions in Pahang, Penang and Perak.
Kuantan, Ipoh, Butterworth and George Town are the major cities affected. Restrictions were imposed in three districts and three subdistricts (mukim) in Penang including the Bayan Lepas area on the island.
The affected areas in Penang are the northeast district (Timur Laut) on the island, Seberang Perai Tengah, and Seberang Perai Selatan; the subdistricts are Mukim 12 in the southwest (Barat Daya) district on Penang island, Butterworth town in Seberang Perai Tengah, and Mukim 14 in Seberang Perai Utara on the mainland.
In Perak, the government has announced that the Hulu Kinta area which includes Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjung Rambutan will be included in the MCO list.
The government also announced enhanced MCOs at Genting View Resort in Genting Highlands and at Kampung Meripoh, Kota Bahagia, and Muadzam Shah in Rompin, Pahang.
Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MCO for these areas will start on May 10 and end on May 23.
He said Kuantan was placed under MCO after 1,578 positive Covid-19 cases were detected, which included sporadic cases and 10 active clusters.
For Penang, inter-district travel will not be allowed within the three districts and subdistricts placed under MCO.
In Perak, Ismail said the health ministry recorded a surge in infections in Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjung Rambutan: 176 cases were reported from 1,185 medical swabs taken, with a 14.85% positivity rate.
Pengkalan Hulu and Belukar Semang districts in Hulu Perak were placed under MCO after a sudden surge in infections, he added.
Other than Genting View Resort which has been placed under EMCO, other accommodations under the same category are Meranti Apartment, Windmills Condo, Vista Residence, Mawar Apartment, Midhill Apartment and Ramin Apartment.
They were placed under EMCO after a sudden increase in cases within the last two weeks, Ismail said.
Out of the 50 people screened, 13 tested positive.
Ismail also announced the end of EMCO in two areas in Sabah. They are at Kampung Damai Inanam in Kota Kinabalu and two localities in Tawau.
