HAS MUHYIDDIN REGIME LEFT IT TOO LATE? UMNO NO.2 MAT HASAN DEMANDS ‘RADICAL’ APPROACH TO COVID FIGHT – EVEN AS SABAH SENDS SOS OVER DEPLETING BLOOD SUPPLIES – WHILE KUANTAN, IPOH & BUTTERWORTH THE LATEST TO GO UNDER MCO

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged the government to implement strict lockdown measures during the festive season in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

Mohamad suggested that all forms of movement be limited to meeting essential economic needs or emergencies.

“Any festival and celebration plans should be postponed for the greater benefit of the society and nation,” he said.

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri due on May 13, Mohamad warned that any form of travel, visits and celebrations during Raya will only exacerbate the situation, even with strict health protocols in place.

“The purpose of festivals in Islam is to seek for God’s (Allah’s) pleasure. The best form of pleasing God is when we sacrifice our desires to save more lives and reduce the burden of the society,” added Mohamad, who is widely called Tok Mat.

“Our economy, social life and employment can all be rebuilt after we recover from this crisis,” he said. “However, loss of lives and public health security are far greater risks that must be avoided.”

He noted that infection rates have been increasing, with a spike in cases being admitted to intensive care.

“We need a radical approach to face this pandemic immediately,” he said.

The health ministry has reported 4,519 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours; there are 36,564 active cases, with 393 patients being treated in intensive care and 210 requiring respiratory assistance.

ICU wards in hospitals in the country are reported to be fast reaching full capacity.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Hospital Sungai Buloh ICU is almost at full capacity with Covid-19 patients.

“We are almost running out of beds. Please stay healthy and stay safe,” he said last week.

Sabah sends SOS over depleting blood supplies