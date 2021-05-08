FROM 3K TO 5K & NOW 7K! INSTEAD OF DEFENDING MUHYIDDIN REGIME & BLAMING THE PEOPLE FOR SOP BREACHES, NOOR HISHAM & MOH SHOULD FOCUS ON A GENOMIC STUDY – WHY ARE COVID VARIANTS RISING HERE? WHY ARE SPORADIC CASES INCREASING EVEN AS CLUSTERS DECREASE? BE TRANSPARENT, IDENTIFY ALL THE NEW STRAINS FOUND HERE

Malaysia could record 7,000 Covid-19 cases by end-May

MALAYSIA could record almost 7,000 new Covid-19 cases daily by the end of May or early June if people fail to comply with prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The director-general of health said Malaysia was initially projected to record about 3,000 cases by mid-May and 5,000 cases by the end of the month.

However, with daily cases exceeding 4,000 even in the first week of May, he said the figure could be more drastic by end of the month if people were slack in following the SOP.

“It was projected that Malaysia was supposed to record 5,000 cases by the end of May and around 3,000 cases by mid-month,” he told a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya today.

“But now, even two-week before mid-month, we have recorded more than 3,000 cases.

“If this continues, by the end of May, we may even record 6,000 to 7,000 cases daily.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

B.1.351 variant caused re-infection in patient who got Covid-19 last year’

The Covid-19 B.1.351 variant which was first detected in South Africa had caused a case of re-infection in Malaysia, said Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said the patient had first been infected by Covid-19 in April last year and later recovered. “Maybe (the first infection) was a different variant. But this time the patient was infected with the South African variant,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya this evening. He said the patient was treated at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban. He later said there were two other cases of re-infection, being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, but did not state which variants cause the second infection. Noor Hisham said the B.1.351 variant was already prevalent in the community, with 48 local cases detected thus far. Of the 48, two have died. The AstraZeneca vaccine fares poorly against the B.1.351 variant. However, the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be effective in protecting against the variant. Noor Hisham said there had been three local cases with the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the UK.

Spike in cases of youths showing severe symptoms

PETALING JAYA: More young people are suffering severe Covid-19 symptoms and higher resistance to treatment.

This is in light of the emergence of new coronavirus variants in the country, including the one from South Africa (B.1.351).

“There are more young people in intensive care units, with higher severity and (the virus showing) stronger resistance towards treatment.

“We will need to conduct a genomic study to see if this is due to the new Covid-19 variants now in Malaysia,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference on Saturday (May 8).

He said the Health Ministry was worried as the infection was spreading within the community, as there are more sporadic cases instead of from clusters.

“The number of clusters is decreasing, but there are now many sporadic cases among Malaysians, he said, adding that sporadic cases are where the source of the infection is not known. ANN

ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.