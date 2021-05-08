COMPLACENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME SHIFTS INTO PANICKY MODE – PREMISES IN HIDE SYSTEM TO BE CLOSED FOR 3 DAYS – AS ‘SPORADIC CASES’ INVOLVING NEW VARIANTS SHOOT UP

Spike in cases of youths showing severe symptoms

PETALING JAYA: More young people are suffering severe Covid-19 symptoms and higher resistance to treatment.

This is in light of the emergence of new coronavirus variants in the country, including the one from South Africa (B.1.351).

“There are more young people in intensive care units, with higher severity and (the virus showing) stronger resistance towards treatment.

“We will need to conduct a genomic study to see if this is due to the new Covid-19 variants now in Malaysia,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference on Saturday (May 8).

He said the Health Ministry was worried as the infection was spreading within the community, as there are more sporadic cases instead of from clusters.

“The number of clusters is decreasing, but there are now many sporadic cases among Malaysians, he said, adding that sporadic cases are where the source of the infection is not known. ANN

Premises listed in HIDE system will be ordered to close for three days effective immediately, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Premises and Ramadan Bazaars listed in the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide) will be ordered to close for three days immediately, says Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Every Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaars in movement control order (MCO) areas will be closed from Monday onwards, he said.

Among the Ramadan bazaars flagged as potential hotspots were Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kumpur and Precinct 3, Putrajaya.

In a statement on Saturday (May 8), Ismail Sabri said the government is always reviewing its SOPS, and if there is an increase in daily cases, present SOPs to stem Covid-19 might be tightened.

“Because the trend of cases in the country is getting worrying, along with the discovery of new Covid-19 variants, he said. ANN

List of potential Covid-19 hotspots identified by HIDE system is out, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA: The list of areas that could potentially turn into Covid-19 hotspots detected under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system has been published by the authorities. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the early warning system is aimed at helping members of the public to plan their movements, in order to prevent contracting the Covid-19 virus. He added that the predictive system can also serve as a guide to premises owners to take proactive measures to curb possible virus transmission. “The HIDE analysis is under the management of the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC). The Health Ministry will make predictions on premises that have the potential to become Covid-19 hotspots in the next seven days. “Listing locations and premises is important and necessary, seeing that the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported daily are at a worrying level. “This list can enable pre-emptive measures to be taken by the authorities, premises owners, and the people in order to prevent new clusters from emerging, ” he said in a statement on Saturday (May 8). He said among the early intervention measures that would be taken by authorities and premises owners are to send casual contact notifications through MySejahtera, to control the movements of visitors, stop the entry of visitors with ‘high-risk’ status on MySejahtera, start a work-from-home arrangement, carry out mass testing on workers. “The public is also advised to delay visiting locations and premises that have been listed. If you do have to visit these locations, adhere to the guidelines that have been set, ” he said. The full list of hotspots are as below: Click to view Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system list

