UP, UP & UP – 4,519 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 25 DEATHS – AND THE WORSE IS PROBABLY YET TO COME – BUT BERSATU’S MINISTER MUSTAPA MOHAMED SAYS MALAYSIA’S ‘ECONOMIC RECOVERY IS STRENGTHENING’
PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,519 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,719 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 398,723.
In a press conference today, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 436,944.
There are 36,564 active cases, with 393 patients being treated in intensive care and 210 requiring respiratory assistance.
Meanwhile, the 25 deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,657.
There were 4,514 local infections and five imported cases.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases again with 1,722, followed by Kuala Lumpur (557), Sarawak (479), Kelantan (373), Penang (363), Johor (288), Kedah (183), Perak (108), Melaka (100), Pahang (99), Negeri Sembilan (98), Terengganu (71), Sabah (63), Putrajaya (12), Labuan (2) and Perlis (1). FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Minister says Malaysia’s economic recovery strengthening
He said the economic stimulus packages like Prihatin; Prihatin Package for Small and Medium Enterprises (Additional Measures); National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana); the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Scheme (Permai); the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) and the 2021 Budget have had a positive impact on the country’s economic growth.
“Several key economic indicators recorded stronger performance, including the country’s Industrial Production Index which jumped 9.3 per cent in March 2021 — the highest growth since July 2013, driven by the Manufacturing and Electricity Index which increased by 12.7 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.
“Additionally, the sales value of the manufacturing sector increased by 15.3 per cent in March 2021 — a 44-month high, supported by sales of transport equipment and other manufacturing products, electrical and electronics products, as well as food, beverage and tobacco products,” he said in a statement today.
“The sales value of motor vehicles also jumped 40.7 per cent and retail trade increased by 10.5 per cent, supported by the i-Sinar and i-Lestari withdrawal facilities, as well as the rise in commodity prices which helped to boost the people’s disposable income,” he said.
The minister also noted that exports grew by 31.0 per cent to RM104.9 billion in March 2021 — a 44-month high, while imports increased 19.2 per cent to RM80.8 billion.
“Trade surplus rose by 96.1 per cent year-on-year to RM24.2 billion during the month—making it the 11th consecutive month that a trade surplus was recorded since May 2020,” he said.
Mustapa said the country’s Purchasing Manager Index, which indicates the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, rose to 53.9 in April 2021 — the highest recorded since July 2012, reflecting the strong achievements in the manufacturing sector.
“However, the services index, which tracks the overall performance of the services sector, contracted by 3.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.
“Nonetheless, this achievement is an improvement compared to the 7.1 per cent contraction recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020,” he said.
Mustapa said the latest economic achievements were encouraging and proved that the efforts taken by the government to revive the economy were beginning to bear fruit.
“The government is confident that the economic growth target of between six per cent and 7.5 per cent this year will be achieved despite having to implement the movement control order in several districts recently to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he added. — Bernama
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA
