‘MAGNANIMOUS’ UMNO RUBS MUHYIDDIN’S INCOMPETENCE IN HIS FACE: ‘IF THE NUMBER OF CASES IS 10,000 IN AUGUST, GE15 CANNOT BE HELD EVEN IF EMERGENCY ENDS & WE WITHDRAW OUR SUPPORT’ – UMNO TO RETHINK AUGUST D-DATE TO WITHDRAW FROM GOVT

PETALING JAYA: Umno will reconsider its decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government in August if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to remain high, said a party Supreme Council member.

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said if the number of Covid-19 cases remains high, the government will not call for the general election (GE15) even if Umno withdraws its support as decided earlier.

“For example, if the number of cases is 10,000 in August, GE15 cannot be held even if the emergency ends and we withdraw our support.

“We can only decide on how much longer we’ll continue to support the government when nearing August.

“So we will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he was quoted by Utusan Online as saying after a buka puasa event in his constituency yesterday.

Malaysia recorded 4,498 infections yesterday.

In March, during the Umno annual general assembly, the party had decided to withdraw support for PN in August after the emergency ends to force the dissolution of Parliament for GE15 to be called.

Tajuddin, the Umno election director and Pasir Salak MP, also denied claims that the party was playing politics as a way to push for a general election.

“There would not have been any progress in the country for so many decades if it was true that Umno only knows how to play politics.”

He said such a perception needed to be corrected as Umno had done a lot for the country.

