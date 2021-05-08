HOTEL, KARAOKE, ALCOHOL – AND THEN RAPE! WOMAN, WHO SAYS SHE’S GOING OUT WITH AZMIN’S TOP AIDE HILMAN IDHAM, ACCUSES HIS ASSOCIATES OF RAPING HER WHILE SHE WAS DRUNK

Woman accuses Hilman Idham’s associates of rape

A woman lodged a police report in December last year, accusing two associates of Gombak Setia assemblyperson Hilman Idham of alleged rape.

One of the alleged offenders is a Perikatan Nasional component party division leader, while the other is said to be a longtime close associate of Hilman’s.

The police report was brought to light by former Umno leader Lokman Adam.

According to the police report, the victim said Hilman, who she was “going out with”, had taken her to a hotel in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate her birthday on Friday, Dec 4, along with his close associate and two female friends.

After dinner, the woman said they all went for karaoke where she had several drinks and got intoxicated.

In her report, the victim said a friend of hers informed her that the PN party division leader joined them while they were still at the karaoke lounge.

The victim said she had vague memories of what happened after karaoke, but said she felt Hilman helping her walk.

Her last recollection before passing out was one of the alleged perpetrator’s face on top of her.

According to the police report, she awoke later at 4am (Saturday, Dec 5) in the hotel room alone and naked, and felt she had been violated. She later found a condom in the bathroom.

A friend told her she had left her at the hotel room together with another female friend, who was last seen that night with the PN party division leader.

She believed Hilman was not responsible for the sexual assault, but was unsure which of the two male associate was allegedly responsible.

Her police report states that she had brought items from the hotel as supporting evidence for her case.

Malaysiakini has contacted Hilman and the two men accused of the crime for further comment.

Police confirmed with Malaysiakini they were investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Malaysiakini is checking with police whether a viral video allegedly depicting Hilman helping a woman walk is from the night of the alleged incident.

On Monday, Hilman – who is the political secretary to International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali – had told Utusan Malaysia that a letter he purportedly wrote to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over the video was fake.

