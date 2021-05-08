DESPITE TRAVEL BAN, HIGH NUMBER OF CARS SEEN EAST COST-BOUND ON HIGHWAYS IN THE PENINSULA – EVEN AS IN SARAWAK, MINISTER WARNS ‘AREAS OF INFECTION SHIFTING BACK TO RURAL’

High number of vehicles east coast-bound

THE Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has reported a high number of vehicles on the main route to the east coast despite the enforcement of movement controls in the city.

Its spokesperson when contacted by Bernama today said the number of vehicles had been increasing since as early as 8am today causing congestion especially in the area before the Bentong toll plaza, adding that it might be due to the rising number of road users as well as the strict inspection conducted by the police at a roadblock mounted at the toll plaza.

LLM also uploaded a photo showing vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the road on its official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat confirmed that there was a surge of vehicle movements into the state since yesterday involving three main entry points namely Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh and Jeli.

He said a total of 75 vehicles were forced to turn back for not having inter-state travel permits throughout the implementation of roadblocks at the state’s entry points, adding that police would mount five more roadblocks in the state.

Kelantan has been placed under the movement control order beginning April 16 until May 17.

“Besides that, police will also increase the number of enforcement teams to monitor the people’s level of compliance with the standard operating procedures in public places such as shopping malls,” he said. – Bernama

Areas of infection shifting back to rural, says Sarawak minister

THE areas of infection in Sarawak have shifted from the urban centres back to the villages and longhouses in the rural areas, said Dr Sim Kui Hian, a key advisor to the state disaster management committee.

In a posting in his Facebook account, he said the “moving back and fro” between the urban areas and the longhouses particularly in areas in central Sarawak, was due to the movement of people.

Two of the three new clusters the disaster committee reported yesterday – Kampung Hilir Beladin in the coastal town of Pusa and Penurin in Betong – are in the rural parts of the state.

Only the Jalan Limbang cluster in the town of Miri is in the urban.

Some 46 people in a village in Beladin were tested positive from the infection of a 67-year-old man during a religious ceremony.

In the first test using the RTK Antigen on April 30, he was positive and was referred to the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, 295km away, as Pusa has no medical facility to treat Covid-19 cases.

In the second test on May 2 using the RT PCR test, he was also positive.

The number of cases could rise as the result for 346 individuals have yet to be released.

Those who were infected have been sent to either the Betong Hospital or the Betong PKRC (Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre), some 60km away, for treatment and isolation.

In the Penurin cluster, 22 longhouse folks were found infected from the infection of a 49-year-old man who was tested positive during a pre-surgery screening in a hospital in Kuching.

Sim, who is also the state’s housing and local government minister, said a few longhouses have been reinfected more than once.

He added that around 20% of the cases are children under the age of 12 and most do not display any symptoms of the infection.

There were also six deaths, linked to the Covid-19, reported by the disaster committee yesterday to push the state’s death tally to 201.

Sim said the tally could have been close to 300 if 72 deaths – which were Covid-19 positive but classified by doctors and the Health Ministry to have died of other causes – were taken into account.

“(It’s tremendously) challenging for everyone all over the world on Covid-19. All of us are tired, exhausted, tremendous suffering, hardships, frustrated, mentally and emotionally stressed out…yet no magic solutions.”

The vaccines will not end Covid-19, he said, though those who are vaccinated will be less prone to infection, have “less severe symptoms, less chance of death”.

To those who have yet to be vaccinated, Sim has some good news.

He said more than one million doses of vaccines are expected in June and another one million in July. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

